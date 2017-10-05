NRA Calls for More Regulation on Bump Fire Stocks

On Thursday, the National Rifle Association (NRA) appealed to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to review whether “bump fire stocks,” like those used in the Las Vegas shooting, comply with federal law.

JUST IN: NRA calls for devices like bump fire stocks to be “subject to additional regulations” in the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting. pic.twitter.com/5jWuUH4eWF — ABC News (@ABC) October 5, 2017

Stephen Paddock, who is deemed a domestic terrorist by Nevada statute, used gun modifications called “bump stocks” that allow semi-automatic weapons to simulate automatic weapon fire in Sunday’s Las Vegas mass shooting. Unfortunately, since the mid-1980s, buying bump stocks in the U.S. is legal, but using them is illegal.

In a joint statement from NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre and Executive Director Chris Cox, the two called for new regulations, not legislation to ban so-called “bump stocks.”

“In the aftermath of the evil and senseless attack in Las Vegas, the American people are looking for answers as to how future tragedies can be prevented,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, the first response from some politicians has been to call for more gun control.”

The two added, “banning guns from law-abiding Americans based on the criminal act of a madman” will do nothing to prevent future attacks.

“This is a fact that has been proven time and again in countries across the world,” LaPierre and Cox wrote, adding that the NRA believes “devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations.”

CBS News reports that a growing number of congressional Republicans have expressed they are open to investigating the legality or even banning bump stocks. On Thursday, CNN revealed that Florida Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo introduced legislation to ban the sale of them.

While it’s known that the NRA usually stifles any legislation, the influential gun lobby’s actions are designed to head off the messy gun control debate in Congress. Officials with the group have reportedly told Capital Hill’s Republicans and Trump administration officials that they would prefer “new rules or regulations” from the ATF, rather than hurriedly stitched legislation.

As sales of bump stocks increased this week, the New York Times discovered dozens of retailers from the likes of Amazon, Walmart and Cabela’s stripped them from their websites and shelves, not selling them any further.

