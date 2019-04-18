Notre Dame Cathedral Fire: Side-by-Side Before and After Photos Show Damage

The Notre Dame Cathedral fire ravaged the iconic structure, and new side-by-side before and after photos show just how bad the damage is.

The photos were shared on Twitter by journalist Joyce Karam, by way of Reuters.

“#NotreDame before and after fire photos by Reuters. The 800-year-old structure triumphs,” Karam wrote in the caption on the post.

#NotreDame before and after fire photos by Reuters. The 800 year old structure triumphs: pic.twitter.com/VDfJs88w2z — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) April 16, 2019

Most noticeable, the church’s spiral has been completely destroyed and the roof is essentially all gone.

In another post, Karam shared shared an ABC News video “from inside #NotreDame after the fire, shows most inside still intact. Many pews didn’t burn, glass rose windows spared.”

Amazing video from inside #NotreDame after the fire, shows most inside still intact. Many pews didn’t burn, glass rose windows spared: pic.twitter.com/AzhSARPX1z — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) April 16, 2019

In the wake of the terrible fire, many have come forward to pledge their financial support of rebuilding the iconic cathedral.

Disney head Bob Iger recently issued a statement, announcing that the company will be donating to the repair efforts.

The Walt Disney Company today announced it is committing $5 million to aid in the reconstruction of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris following the devastating fire that severely damaged the historic landmark this week: https://t.co/5Bm3BpDTPV pic.twitter.com/MFXAvUjsjg — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) April 17, 2019

“Notre Dame is a beacon of hope and beauty that has defined the heart of Paris and the soul of France for centuries, inspiring awe and reverence for its art and architecture and for its enduring place in human history,” Iger said in a statement.

“The Walt Disney Company stands with our friends and neighbors in the community, offering our heartfelt support as well as a $5 million donation for the restoration of this irreplaceable masterpiece,” the statement added.

French billionaire François-Henri Pinault — husband to actress Salma Hayek — and his father have reportedly pledged over $100 million to go towards to repairing the structure.

“My father and myself have decided to release a sum of €100 million [$113 million] from our Artemis funds to participate in the effort that will be necessary for the complete reconstruction of Notre Dame,” Pinault said in a statement to French news outlet Le Figaro.

The Arnault family and LVMH are donating 200 million euros to the restoration of Notre Dame. Along with Francois-Henri Pinault’s 100 million, France’s two biggest luxury groups are stepping up. — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) April 16, 2019

Additionally, it had been reported that the Notre Dame cathedral will be closed for up to six years while repairs are underway.