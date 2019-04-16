Notre Dame Cathedral Fire: Main Structure Is Reportedly ‘Safe and Preserved’

According to Paris fire officials, the main blaze that struck Notre Dame Cathedral has reportedly been brought under control and the main structure is “saved and preserved.” AFP News Agency reports that firefighters battled the blaze throughout the evening, managing to allow the preservation of several important relics and art pieces inside and eventually saving the main structure from more damage.

#BREAKING Notre-Dame’s main structure is “saved and preserved” after fire, says Paris fire official pic.twitter.com/IC8fT7s593 — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 15, 2019

The blazed started earlier in the day, causing the iconic spire of the church to collapse and reportedly leaving the roof caved in to the historical structure. The Guardian also notes that there are unconfirmed reports that the cathedral’s three medieval rose windows were “exploded” by the heat of the fire.

“We can consider that the two towers of the north belfry Notre Dame have been saved,” A fire official told reporters according to The Guardian. “The structure of Our Lady is saved as a whole.”

The outlet also reports that the two main towers of the cathedral have also been saved, but added that Reuters is reporting that a fireman battling the blaze has been “seriously injured.”

Officials are also saying that despite the structure being saved from “total destruction” according to NBC News, Notre Dame is not completely out of the woods just yet.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo spoke out about the fire and continued to update citizens, urging those in the area to leave and get out of the way of firefighters trying to fight the blaze.

Je n’ai pas de mot assez fort pour exprimer la douleur que je ressens face à #NotreDame ravagée par les flammes. Ce soir, tous les Parisiens et Français pleurent cet emblème de notre Histoire commune. De notre devise, nous tirerons la force de nous relever. Fluctuat nec mergitur. pic.twitter.com/0kRRvAqNIT — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) April 15, 2019

“I do not have a strong word to express the pain that I feel in the face of [Notre Dame] flames raved,” the mayor wrote on Twitter. “Tonight, all Parisians and Frenchmen mourno this emblem of our common history. From our motto, we will draw the strength to rise.”

Reports indicated that the areas around the cathedral had been evacuated while the blaze was being combated. At least 400 firefighters were on hand to battle the inferno.