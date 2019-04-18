Notre Dame Cathedral: Disney Pledges $5 Million Towards Rebuilding Efforts

The Walt Disney Company is contributing to the repair efforts of Notre Dame Cathedral.

The 850-year-old Paris landmark went up in flames Monday, bringing concern to all corners of the world about the potential loss of the beloved structure.

“Notre Dame is a beacon of hope and beauty that has defined the heart of Paris and the soul of France for centuries, inspiring awe and reverence for its art and architecture and for its enduring place in human history,” Bob Iger said in a statement released by The Blast. “The Walt Disney Company stands with our friends and neighbors in the community, offering our heartfelt support as well as a $5 million donation for the restoration of this irreplaceable masterpiece.”

The company’s beloved 1996 animated classic, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, was set in the iconic building. The film’s characters were voiced by Jason Alexander, Kevin Kline and Demi Moore. The film brought in over $300 million to the box office.

Disney joins other companies, such as Apple, who publicly announced contributing funds to help rebuild the structure after the fire. Some of the largest contributions have been pledged by fashion brands such as L’Oreal, Chanel and Dior.

The LVMH group, who owns Louis Vuitton has pledged over $200 million.

French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, who is married to actress Salma Hayek, and his father previously pledged to donate more than $100 million to contribute to repairing the cathedral.

“My father and myself have decided to release a sum of €100 million [$113 million] from our Artemis funds to participate in the effort that will be necessary for the complete reconstruction of Notre Dame,” Pinault said in a statement to French newspaper Le Figaro.

French President Emmanuel Macron previously told press rebuilding the historic structure was a top priority moving forward.

“We will rebuild Notre Dame,” he said. “Because that is what the French expect.”

Prosecutors are working on determine the cause of the fire, though it is believed to have been an accident.

Notre Dame Cathedral is visited by about 13 million people every year. Macron recently addressed the French people and said that reconstruction of the landmark will take five years.

Pope Francis tweeted a prayer for the beloved cathedral Tuesday, writing: “Today we unite in prayer with the people of France, as we wait for the sorrow inflicted by the serious damage to be transformed into hope with reconstruction. Holy Mary, Our Lady, pray for us. [Notre Dame].”