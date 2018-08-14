Northeast Floods Prompt Rescues; Emergency Declared in New York

Major flooding in the Northeastern United States has prompted rescue efforts, with an emergency state being declared in parts of New York.

According to The Weather Channel, the heavy rainfall led to flash flood emergencies in areas like the Seneca, Schuyler and Yates counties of New York state. Other states affect include Pennsylvania and Maryland.

“For the safety and well being of the citizens of the town of Hancock, no unauthorized people should be near the dam site,” Town Supervisor Jerry Vernold said in a state of emergency proclamation in Hancock, New York. “All persons who live in this area should be aware of the conditions around them.”

BREAKING UPDATE: A State of Emergency has been declared for the Towns of Covert, Lodi, Ovid, and Romulus. Heavy rain has caused major flooding in Seneca County. Many roadways are now closed and no unnecessary travel is advised. #News10NBC pic.twitter.com/KgmtckYvOy — Nikki Rudd (@whec_nrudd) August 14, 2018

One of the biggest issues the flooding has caused is damage to property, specifically vehicles. Many people affected by the flood waters have shared photos and video on social media of their vehicles trapped in the rising deluge.

There have also been reports that flood victims have had to be rescued from the roof of their homes, and water rescue crews were sent to investigate a situation with some rafters but luckily everyone involved is said to be safe at this time.

Flooding has shut down the westbound Schuylkill Expressway at King Of Prussia. This is a very dangerous situation as the highway is completely under water. All traffic being forced off the RT 202. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/Q1r1y3jth2 — Traffic on the Twos (@KYWTraffic1060) August 13, 2018

“With the weather pattern as it is, there could be some particularly bad flooding in parts of the watch area,” the Mount Holly, New Jersey office of the National Weather Service tweeted out to residents in warning. “Pay close attention to the weather today, especially if you live in a flood-prone location.”

In addition to the rescue efforts and property damage, the flooding is causing mass issues with motorists due to roads being unable to be driven in. This has led to many stalled vehicles stuck in standing water.

Scenes like this are unfolding around the #Baltimore area. This image is from Loch Raven Blvd. off of Northern Parkway is flooded. Cars disabled. #mdwx #TurnAroundDontDrown #FlashFloodWarning pic.twitter.com/VGcRI7g4qe — Mike Taylor (@MikeTaylorwx) August 13, 2018

Luckily, at this time, it appears that no fatalities attributed to the dangerous, adverse weather have been reported.