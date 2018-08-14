Trending

Northeast Floods Prompt Rescues; Emergency Declared in New York

Major flooding in the Northeastern United States has prompted rescue efforts, with an emergency state being declared in parts of New York.

According to The Weather Channel, the heavy rainfall led to flash flood emergencies in areas like the Seneca, Schuyler and Yates counties of New York state. Other states affect include Pennsylvania and Maryland.

“For the safety and well being of the citizens of the town of Hancock, no unauthorized people should be near the dam site,” Town Supervisor Jerry Vernold said in a state of emergency proclamation in Hancock, New York. “All persons who live in this area should be aware of the conditions around them.”

One of the biggest issues the flooding has caused is damage to property, specifically vehicles. Many people affected by the flood waters have shared photos and video on social media of their vehicles trapped in the rising deluge.

There have also been reports that flood victims have had to be rescued from the roof of their homes, and water rescue crews were sent to investigate a situation with some rafters but luckily everyone involved is said to be safe at this time.

“With the weather pattern as it is, there could be some particularly bad flooding in parts of the watch area,” the Mount Holly, New Jersey office of the National Weather Service tweeted out to residents in warning. “Pay close attention to the weather today, especially if you live in a flood-prone location.”

In addition to the rescue efforts and property damage, the flooding is causing mass issues with motorists due to roads being unable to be driven in. This has led to many stalled vehicles stuck in standing water.

Luckily, at this time, it appears that no fatalities attributed to the dangerous, adverse weather have been reported.

