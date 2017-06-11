North Carolina Woman Casually Wrangles Large Snake That Wanders Into Her Home

A woman in North Carolina went viral after she posted a home video showcasing her snake wrangling skills.

SunShine McCurry, of Forest City, said she came home after school with her 14-year-old daughter when her daughter spotted the large slithering house guest. She said the snake “came in like any other guest, through the front door.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many people might have been scared, and unsure of what to do but not McCurry. The homeowner, who lives near a creek and raises chickens, has dealt with snakes before.

“Oh no, I have to get him out of here.” That was McCurry’s first thought.

Up Next: A Snake Crawls Out Of Woman’s Vent While Driving, Twitter Freaks Out With Her

So, she grabbed a pillow case and wrangled the intruder into it.

The snake, which was between five and six feet long, did not want to go. At one point in the video, the snake’s head can be seen poking back out of the case. But McCurry isn’t having any of it.

“I know you want out,” McCurry said in the video as she puts the snake back into the pillow case, getting musked as she did.

“My hand smelled awful for days,” McCurry told WBTV.

She then took the snake outside and released him. After a bit of “shooing,” the reptile finally stopped trying to go back toward the home.

More: Man Tries To Kiss Snake, Ends Up In Hospital

She posted the video to her YouTube and Facebook pages. As of Thursday night, it had been shared nearly 36,000 times on Facebook and had more than 8,000 comments.

McCurry said that came as a surprise.

“Don’t know if they were impressed because I was a girl catching it, or a girl catching it in my house,” McCurry said.

The video has also been used on multiple local and national news shows.