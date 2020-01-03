Nick Gordon’s Attorney Breaks Silence After Controversial Star’s Overdose, Death

The attorney to the late Nick Gordon has spoken out about his client’s death on New Year’s Day. The 30-year-old ex-fiancé of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown was rushed to the hospital after a New Year’s celebration after an apparent drug overdose. He suffered multiple heart attacks before he was pronounced dead. Now, Gordon’s attorney, Joe S. Habachy, has addressed the matter in a statement obtained by CBS News.

“While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential,” Habachy said. “Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else.”

Gordon’s death comes almost five years after the death of Brown, who was found unconscious in a bathtub by her ex. She spent several months in a coma where she later died. Her parents were pop stars Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston, who herself died of drowning as the result an overdose back in 2012.

Though he was never convicted of criminal charges, Gordon was found “legally responsible” for his ex’s death in 2016, and he was ordered to pay Brown’s estate $36 million.

After news of Gordon’s death was made public, his brother, Jack Walker, Jr, also gave a statement on the matter.

“We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother,” read Walker’s statement. “He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.”

Walker also continued the tribute to his late brother on Facebook, writing “I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I love you,” read the post, in part. “New Years didn’t have to start like this and you just told me you HAD to see me for New Years but I’m blessed I got to talk to you last night you will forever be my best friend nobody will ever take your place.”