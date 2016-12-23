Nick Cannon Will Spend Christmas in the Hospital as He Battles Lupus

For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I’ve been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior A photo posted by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Dec 22, 2016 at 12:55pm PST

2016, you can’t sit with us anymore.

The year has proven to be bad luck for many celebs such as Nick Cannon.

The host took to Instagram to share he has been in the hospital battling Lupus complications.

Cannon posted a picture of himself hooked to a monitor at Los Angeles’s Cedars-Sinai Hospital.

“For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I’ve been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas,” he wrote in the caption. “All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior.”

At least he’s been able to enjoy some of the holiday festivities. He was recently spotted spending Thanksgiving with his two kids Moroccan and Monroe, along with his ex-wife Mariah Carey in Hawaii.

Hopefully Carey will bring the children to visit daddy in the hospital over the holidays.

Until then, she’s been spotted on vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in Aspen. Carey makes it a tradition to spend the holiday with her kids and Cannon has even been spotted along for the ride in past holidays.

Get well soon Nick!

