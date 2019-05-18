Man Tweets ‘Women Shouldn’t Say Bad Words’, Gets Wrecked Online Immediately

The First Amendment ensures that all Americans are entitled to free speech, which citizens are free to exercise just about anywhere. It extends to several venues, including bad takes online.

One man quickly learned that while you can say pretty much anything you want, sometimes it’s better to just keep quiet. Right-wing YouTube personality Nicholas J. Fuentes went viral after expressing a feeling that women should abstain from using profanity, asking that all who agree retweet the post, according to Bored Panda. The tweet didn’t get quite the response Fuentes expected. Instead, Twitter users — particularly, but not exclusively, women — began bashing him and sharing profanity-laced messages.

“Hello nick, I’m a reporter with the KLWG in Boise. I’m doing a story on men that have never pleasured a woman sexually. May I use your tweets?” a journalist joked.

“You shouldn’t say ANY f—ing words,” Another Twitter user replied.

“I’ll tell you one last thing, Nicky boy. Men with tiny d— shouldn’t speak. Ever,” a third tweeted.

“I’ll f—ing say whatever f—ing words I want you c— :p,” another responded.

“Maybe by ‘bad words’ he means things like ‘I’m not good enough’ or ‘no one loves me.’ People shouldn’t say those words,” another person online responded.

“F— that s— mate,” another Twitter user said.

In response to the backlash, Fuentes deleted the tweet. He still appears to be getting heat over the comment, however. Due to the high number of outlets that picked up on the story, Twitter users often still flock to Fuentes’ mentions to cuss at him. As recently as May 3 he was told to “f— off,” by one woman. Another called him a “d—canoe.”

He appears to see the highest volume of call backs to the tweet when he uses profanity himself, especially in tweets about women. On Feb. 5, he called Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “a b—,” which saw droves of her supporters flooding his mentions.

“Wait… don’t you hate it when women say bad words,” One Twitter user responded, along with an emoji with a single tear.

“Sir this is an IKEA, if you want to stay in the ballpit you must curb your language,” another added.

Fuentes first made national headlines after attending the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, according to The Chicago Tribune. At the time, he was just 18. He told the outlet that he attended the rally — which was shut down after clashes between white nationalists, Nazis and counter protesters turned deadly — to “protest.” He had established a presence online for his YouTube videos supporting Donald Trump, but was not yet a household name.

His views are extreme, as noted by The Chicago Tribune. In April, Fuentes released a video in which he alleged that the first amendment was not written for Muslims or immigrants. He also said that some media members should be removed from the country or hanged for intentional false reporting. Still, he has many followers and supporters. His YouTube page has more than 30,000 subscribers at present.