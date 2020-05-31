NFL's Roger Goodell Speaks on George Floyd's Death, and Fans Bring up Colin Kaepernick Controversies

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on Saturday following George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis. He said that these tragic events and protests underscore that there is still work to be done across the country. However, the fans responded by referencing former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick while asking why the league didn't listen when he protested.

"The NFL family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country," Goodell said in a statement. "The protesters' reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel. Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Mr. George Floyd and to those who have lost loved ones, including the families of Ms. Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and Mr. Ahmaud Arbery, the cousin of Tracy Walker of the Detroit Lions.

"As current events dramatically underscore, there remains much more to do as a country and as a league. These tragedies inform the NFL's commitment and our ongoing efforts. There remains an urgent need for action. We recognize the power of our platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society. We embrace that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues together with our players, clubs and partners."

Twitter users saw this statement and responded strongly. They criticized the NFL and Goodell, in particular, for "blackballing" Kaepernick after he kneeled in 2016 and 2017. Many said that the league needed to delete the tweet and stop talking about Floyd. While social media has disagreed about certain aspects of Floyd's murder, they showed unity while calling out the NFL.