Dozens of NFL Players Defy Trump During Sunday Morning Game

As President Donald Trump continues to bash NFL players who protest injustices by kneeling during the national anthem, numerous players joined their fellow players in solidarity at the first NFL game airing Sunday morning.

Baltimore Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars were playing a special game overseas in London that aired at 9:30 a.m. EST. As “The Star Spangled Banner” played, dozens of players could be seen either kneeling or linking arms in protest.

In addition to players, sideline workers joined in the protests. Among the protesting non-players were Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, Ravens coach John Harbaugh and former Ravens player Ray Lewis.

Protests are expected to continue throughout the day, and some players have already hinted they’ll be participating.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared the below photo of himself kneeling at practice alongside his teammates. He used hashtags like “unity” and “brotherhood” in the caption.

#unity #brotherhood #family #dedication #love #

Trump doubled down on his stance against the protests on Sunday morning by firing off more tweets about the league.

“If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast,” he tweeted. “Fire or suspend!”

