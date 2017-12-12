NFL Network Suspends Three Analysts After Sexual Harassment Accusations

The NFL Network suspended three analysts after a former employee claimed that they — and several others — sexually harassed her on the job.

A spokesperson confirmed that retired players Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans will not work while an investigation into the female employee’s claims is conducted.

The accuser is former wardrobe stylist Jami Cantor, who filed an amended lawsuit against NFL Enterprises in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, Bloomberg reports.

According to the complaint, she claims that Faulk asked her “deeply personal and invasive questions” about her sex life and fondled her breasts and bottom. She says Evans also groped and made sexually explicit comments toward her.

Taylor allegedly sent Cantor “sexually inappropriate” pictures of himself, as well as a video of him masturbating in the shower. In addition, she claimed former player Donovan McNabb harassed her on the job.

She also named former NFL Network executive producer Eric Weinberger, who is now president of sports commentator Bill Simmon’s media group, as a perpetrator. Cantor says he sent “several nude pictures of himself and sexually explicit texts” and told her she was “put on earth to pleasure me.” He also pressed his crotch against Cantor’s shoulder and asked her to touch it, the complaint states.

Though Cantor outlines individual perpetrators in her complaint, the individuals are not listed as defendants in the lawsuit. Instead, the makeup artist is targeting her former employer, whom she claims knew about the ongoing harassment.

Cantor claims she informed NFL talent coordinator Marc Watts of the alleged advances, but he told her it’s “part of the job when you look the way you do.”

The complaint, which was amended from her original wrongful termination suit following her October 2016 firing, also alleges that the network failed to pay her adequately for the hours she worked and did not reimburse her for expenses.