NFL Players Customize Their Cleats for Their Favorite Charities

Players from across the NFL have joined to together for the “#MyCleatsMyCause” initiative and are sharing photos of their new designs.

The charitable campaign sees some of the leagues most beloved players working with artists to design a unique cleat aimed to spread awareness for a particular cause close to each athlete’s heart.

Dozens of players have showcased their special kicks on Twitter, and many intend to auction them off after this week’s games.

Scroll through to see what players from all 32 NFL teams are rocking in the name of charity.

Atlanta Falcons

I am honored to represent the @TAPSorg organization for #MyCauseMyCleats today. Their work with families of fallen soldiers is truly inspiring. Thank you for all you do! pic.twitter.com/BTTU8sOjaq — Dan Quinn (@FalconsDQ) December 3, 2017

#mycausemycleats proud to represent two great causes on Sunday. Emory Healthcare Veterans program, which helps vets struggling with PTSD. As well as AFWB, which teaches football to Kids around the world. A big thanks to @measley17 for painting my cleats. pic.twitter.com/TThFdCOrgo — Ben Garland (@BenGarland63) December 3, 2017

In memory of my son, Tryson. Spent some happy moments under the oak. He was my “baby boy”. #MyCauseMyCleats #sids pic.twitter.com/KbUaEH85yK — matt bryant (@Matt_Bryant3) December 2, 2017

Arizona Cardinals

WR @LarryFitzgerald will be honoring his mother, Carol, when he raises awareness for Breast Cancer with these cleats for #MyCauseMyCleats. pic.twitter.com/BqpNAUlPyz — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 30, 2017

Proud to represent @wwp this week for #MyCauseMyCleats. Thank you to the people of the armed forces, including my dad, father-in-law, uncle, 2 of my brother-in-laws & the folks at Wounded Warriors Project. If we do our part in supporting our veterans it’ll go a long way ✊??? pic.twitter.com/JWrYibkJKp — Jaron Brown (@jaronbrown13) December 1, 2017

Although he won’t be playing on Sunday, @DavidJohnson31 will still take part in #MyCauseMyCleats by wearing these cleats for his @Mission31_FDN.



More pics of cleats players will wear Sunday ➡️ https://t.co/2NIoGXoG4E pic.twitter.com/TNvFJhjPrn — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 1, 2017

Baltimore Ravens

Strengthening justice systems, rescuing and restoring survivors, bringing criminals to justice. This Sunday I will be supporting the lifesaving work of @IJM. #MyCauseMyCleats #EndSlavery #UntilAllAreFree pic.twitter.com/bz8nAx1W3c — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) December 2, 2017

Tomorrow I will be wearing these cleats in honor of individuals and families that have been affected by pediatric brain tumors & childhood cancer. It’s a cause that hits close to home especially for my wife’s family. I’ll be playing for Avery Ellis & her family! #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/NoNhqiypGx — Matt Skura (@Matt_Skura62) December 2, 2017

Grateful every day that Lola joined our family & I’m proud to support #AdoptDontShop this Sunday as part of #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/OattbP0vF0 — Rico Suavee (@ronnie_stanley) December 1, 2017

Buffalo Bills

Proud to rock these custom headphones to support the Olmstead Center for Sight. Thanks, @Bose! #TeamBose #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/tlrotj1BBb — Tyrod Taylor (@TyrodTaylor) November 30, 2017

It’s #mycausemycleats week! I will be representing Disabled Veterans for Operation Second Chance(NPLB). OSC/NPLB raises money for Wounded Veterans to get out of the house or care center and get into the outdoors. Check them out!!https://t.co/gOPaAaepuF pic.twitter.com/nia7Lk4zeL — Ryan Groy (@disGROYer79) November 28, 2017

Our players, coaches, and owners are going all out for their favorite charities on Sunday. ? #MyCauseMyCleats



Whose design is your favorite? View them all: https://t.co/0chDz26kCm pic.twitter.com/FB65o1mmO7 — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) November 30, 2017

Carolina Panthers

Stew is going to bring the heat with his @InspiretheFire #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/DRaSXCogQo — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 1, 2017

Chicago Bears

A privilege to be able to honor my dad and all those fighting cancer along side the “American Cancer Society” @AmericanCancer #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/SYXxh5Qtlc — Benny Cunningham (@BennyCunningham) December 2, 2017

#DaBears are unboxing their #MyCauseMyCleats just in time for #GivingTuesday.



Check out the cleats with a cause we’ll be sporting this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/deooazAu7j — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 28, 2017

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals DE Michael Johnson will be wearing these cleats on MNF as part of the NFL’s #MyCauseMyCleats week. Much respect!



“Every day I ask myself, ‘Am I part of the problem? Or am I part of the solution?’ We all need to ask ourselves that question every day” – Michael Johnson pic.twitter.com/noKdL9Gl9w — Basketball Cop (@BasketballCop) November 30, 2017

Cleveland Browns

“It didn’t hold me back once I learned how to overcome it and cope with it.



Spencer Drango embraces dyslexia, advocates with #MyCauseMyCleats » https://t.co/a9QdxHKZ6M pic.twitter.com/tyAP4J7wFE — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 2, 2017

Christian Kirksey was 17 when he lost his father, Elmer, to a stroke. ​

Two months ago, he learned his aunt was diagnosed with bone cancer.



This Sunday he’ll honor them » https://t.co/LlyHZiXRhe#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/ULF2IGjt5y — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 29, 2017

These cleats are ??? Always honored to represent the island of Guam.



For more information on how to support @B3Foundation —> https://t.co/xSNHmjRVEF pic.twitter.com/UgJMrYgiH2 — Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) November 28, 2017

Dallas Cowboys

In 2014, 276 girls were kidnapped in Nigeria.. 2017 & more than 100 still in captivity. In Africa, issues rarely get attention or resolved. W Libya slave trade going on and girls still missing, I wanted to bring awareness & honor efforts for change in Africa. #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/py4HrI7IDt — Chido (@ChidobeAwuzie) December 1, 2017

Denver Broncos

The cleats I will be wearing Sunday will be dedicated to my mom. She was diagnosed with MS #MyCauseMyCleats allows me to raise awareness for all the work that @mssociety does with research and support for people with M.S. I look forward to wearing these cleats on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/klqqCs1Abj — Chad Slade (@ChadSlade62) November 30, 2017

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

In honor of my friend @OCLMendoza who was diagnosed with ALS and is only 22 years old, I’m supporting ALS Research by representing @ALSTDI for the #MyCauseMyCleats campaign.



Please visit https://t.co/s9c3EJ5tpy to learn more and donate to help #EndALS. We need a cure! pic.twitter.com/lZjrqjFUc9 — Trevor Davis (@Trevor9Davis) December 2, 2017

I believe in the power of education and enlightenment. Through @SHARPLiteracy kids are empowered to become lifelong learners. #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/hSBEISQshx — Randall Cobb (@rcobb18) December 3, 2017

Houston Texans

Check out the custom cleats #Texans players helped design for the charities of their choosing. ??#MyCauseMyCleats



?: https://t.co/VKvXtx7qZV pic.twitter.com/coEakrvtHx — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 1, 2017

Indianapolis Colts

The goal? To #ENDALZ. #MyCauseMyCleats@mfarley41 is supporting the @alzassociation to bring awareness to an ugly disease and shine light on caregivers: pic.twitter.com/AVnPoD3SNG — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 1, 2017

Jacksonville Jaguars

Every week @TheMalikJackson uses his custom cleats to raise money for the community.



This week he has a special pair for #MyCauseMyCleats

See more: https://t.co/UdLxWCyFSa pic.twitter.com/pGXquxBGuz — #Sacksonville (@Jaguars) December 2, 2017

Kansas City Chiefs

Local artist Chris Sembower brings #MyCauseMyCleats to life: “I got a little choked up working on Tyreek’s cleats because they’re for the Special Olympics…”



➡️ https://t.co/vOBtvpFYc0 pic.twitter.com/I3mXIepCSJ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 30, 2017

A handful of Chiefs will be wearing custom cleats today as part of #MyCauseMyCleats.



Check them all out here ➡️ https://t.co/UmR9z4rF9f pic.twitter.com/xpfYSCXxjv — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) December 3, 2017

Los Angeles Chargers

Excited to unveil my custom-designed lupus awareness cleats that I’ll wear this Sunday to support @lupusorg and to pay tribute to my sister Pam. Read about #MyCauseMyCleats story and check out more pics here: https://t.co/czSkNVMURY pic.twitter.com/ceGruMrap1 — Antonio Gates (@AntonioGates85) November 28, 2017

I’m excited to wear #MyCleatsMyCause to help raise awareness & to represent a few special people in my life and their battle with colon cancer. #KeepFighting #GetChecked pic.twitter.com/7BkT8u9iQ1 — Michael Schofield (@SchoBlue75) November 30, 2017

The Hayes Pullard Foundation empowers the youth within the Los Angeles community to reach a higher potential through hard work, sportsmanship and team sports within a safe and positive environment. #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/DuTOzuZFe4 — Hayes Pullard lll (@HayesPullard) December 2, 2017

This Sunday, #Chargers players will lace up custom cleats to bring awareness to causes close to them.#MyCauseMyCleats ?: https://t.co/X1DbBKIv1E pic.twitter.com/KvNtZV3fQQ — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) December 1, 2017

Los Angeles Rams

Proud to rep @shrinershosp this Sunday. Inspired by the kids I’ve met there & honored to have the opportunity to support them #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/d2Tc2NEury — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) December 2, 2017

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

Tom Brady showing off his My Cause My Cleats cleats for Sunday. Has a number of foundations printed on there. He’ll auction them off for Best Buddies. pic.twitter.com/RJzVO5TRWI — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) December 1, 2017

.@Patriots WR @ChrisHogan_15 is injured and not playing Sunday but these are his @Nike @ThompsonBrosLax Alpha Huarache 6 #MyCauseMyCleats promoting @HEADstrongFnd painted by artist Cruz World Customs pic.twitter.com/tgHL7xNCAC — Lax Sports Network (@LaxSportsNet) December 2, 2017

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

Proud to wear these cleats supporting The Devon Walker Foundation to spread awareness and education about the prevalence of spinal cord injuries. Blessed to take this opportunity to support my brother @Devon_Walker18 who is a true inspiration! #Walk pic.twitter.com/E0Y27VWQxP — Orleans Darkwa (@OrleansDarkwa) December 3, 2017

New York Jets

The #MyCauseMyCleats campaign gives #NFL players the opportunity to promote their fav charities on their shoes. This pair of #UnitedWay cleats belongs to Demario Davis, a New York Jets linebacker! The cleats auction begins this weekend! Find out more at https://t.co/JmJZ6s4wkM pic.twitter.com/v5yuWOMIwW — United Way BCKR (@UnitedWayBCKR) December 2, 2017

Oakland Raiders

The cause behind the cleats.@e_harris_31 shares the personal reason he supports the leukemia and lymphoma society — his sister. She described her battle with leukemia in her own words. #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/xTMCANVPTv — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) November 30, 2017

It’s all for a cause.



Some of the many #MyCauseMyCleats customized by our equipment manager Bob Romanski. Full gallery: https://t.co/AMk8lyE18r #GivingTuesday pic.twitter.com/q6qPbnWFsa — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) November 29, 2017

Philadelphia Eagles

Excited to support my boy @JOEL9ONE and @WaterboysORG for #MyCauseMyCleats tomorrow night! These colorful beauties were designed by kids in Tanzania! #highqualityH20 pic.twitter.com/BbOGtrIXDh — Beau Allen (@Beau_Allen) December 2, 2017

Cleats for the game. Never be ashamed or embarrassed when dealing with a Mental health issue or if you choose to ask for help. One love✊?#MentalHealthAwareness pic.twitter.com/ajQwUlblK7 — Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) December 1, 2017

Pittsburgh Steelers

.@_BigBen7’s cleats for Monday will be supporting Operation Underground Railroad, an organization that is working to stop human trafficking. #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/b00SMMUqCe — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 2, 2017

.@_TJWatt’s green cleats highlight the importance of youth sports and represent “Sports Matter,” a program that helps fund youth sports to build character, increase confidence and motivate kids to stay in school and aim for higher education.#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/8h029SDjxW — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 2, 2017

.@joehaden23’s cleats are supporting Special Olympics in support of his brother, Jacob Haden, who is five years younger than him and a Special Olympian.#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/wScSdK84cP — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 2, 2017

.@Southcity22 will be wearing cleats to support the Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh and The Refuge House. Gay lost his mother, Carolyn Hall, to domestic violence and it’s something that is very near and dear to his heart. #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/YHqaVeIeXd — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 3, 2017

San Francisco 49ers

“As a child this organization helped my family through many tough times by keeping a roof over our head and clothes on our back.”@EarlMitchell90‘s #MyCauseMyCleats x @SalvationArmyUS pic.twitter.com/oEgeosxl3n — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 3, 2017

Supporting youth as well as our nation’s military, GM @JohnLynch49ers is getting in on the #MyCauseMyCleats action. A closer look at his gameday footwear for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/vsVB16WeS2 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 2, 2017

Speaking of footwear, check out Dontae’s #MyCauseMyCleats for tomorrow in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/z84NEkqPV3 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 2, 2017

Seattle Seahawks

I’m proud to honor an organization that inspires youth dreamers and builders by providing living options for the homeless. This is for you, @sawhorserevolu1. #MyCauseMyCleats



Continue to be strong and remember, you have the entire Seattle community in your corner. pic.twitter.com/1X6IS3DF3H — Cj Prosise (@Prosisely_22) December 1, 2017

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

My cleats hold an extra special meaning for me this year. My mom, Tasha, battled leukemia this past year, and now we get to celebrate her being in remission. This year my cleats are dedicated to her and all the families currently battling Leukemia. #mycausemycleats pic.twitter.com/sETElkdBJe — JacQuizz Rodgers (@Qui22Rodgers) November 30, 2017

View photos of Bucs players wearing their custom shoes for the #MyCauseMyCleats campaign.



?:https://t.co/KOFx6LmNtb pic.twitter.com/ioALqlmfCN — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) December 3, 2017

Tennessee Titans

The #Titans will be taking part in the #MyCauseMyCleats initiative, which allows players to customize cleats in honor of a charitable cause. ? » https://t.co/VSa1cPGQmR pic.twitter.com/FxjtHgfUf8 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 3, 2017

Adoree’ Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) will be wearing these cleats on Sunday for his mother and breast cancer awareness. #MyCauseMyCleats



“Have faith and believe in God’s plan. Stay positive and remain strong.” –

Adoree’s words to those battling cancer pic.twitter.com/Xvotjx1aNQ — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 2, 2017

Titans running back Derrick Henry has lost three close family members to cancer. On Sunday, he’ll play with their names on his cleats.https://t.co/OQB7IuDcF5 pic.twitter.com/2bsWLxltnU — The MMQB (@theMMQB) November 30, 2017

Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) will be wearing these cleats on Sunday for his Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation. #MyCauseMyCleats



“My cause is to rescue animals in need, give a voice to the voiceless and raise awareness for animal adoption.” pic.twitter.com/WZr0E0dShW — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 1, 2017

Washington Redskins

Making an impact both on and off the field, select @Redskins are lacing up their custom made #MyCauseMyCleats for causes that are personal to them.



Help support each of their chosen non-profit organizations by bidding on their cleats here: https://t.co/1CIHXQALCn pic.twitter.com/YKL7B7lopX — Redskins Rewards (@RedskinsRewards) November 29, 2017