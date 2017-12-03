NFL Players Customize Their Cleats for Their Favorite Charities

Players from across the NFL have joined to together for the “#MyCleatsMyCause” initiative and are sharing photos of their new designs.
The charitable campaign sees some of the leagues most beloved players working with artists to design a unique cleat aimed to spread awareness for a particular cause close to each athlete’s heart.
Dozens of players have showcased their special kicks on Twitter, and many intend to auction them off after this week’s games.
Scroll through to see what players from all 32 NFL teams are rocking in the name of charity.
Atlanta Falcons
#MyCauseMyCleats— Alex Mack (@alexmack51) December 3, 2017
Proud to represent Cure Tay-Sachs Foundation pic.twitter.com/eXgP2paIU8
I am honored to represent the @TAPSorg organization for #MyCauseMyCleats today. Their work with families of fallen soldiers is truly inspiring. Thank you for all you do! pic.twitter.com/BTTU8sOjaq— Dan Quinn (@FalconsDQ) December 3, 2017
#mycausemycleats proud to represent two great causes on Sunday. Emory Healthcare Veterans program, which helps vets struggling with PTSD. As well as AFWB, which teaches football to Kids around the world. A big thanks to @measley17 for painting my cleats. pic.twitter.com/TThFdCOrgo— Ben Garland (@BenGarland63) December 3, 2017
In memory of my son, Tryson. Spent some happy moments under the oak. He was my “baby boy”. #MyCauseMyCleats #sids pic.twitter.com/KbUaEH85yK— matt bryant (@Matt_Bryant3) December 2, 2017
Arizona Cardinals
WR @LarryFitzgerald will be honoring his mother, Carol, when he raises awareness for Breast Cancer with these cleats for #MyCauseMyCleats. pic.twitter.com/BqpNAUlPyz— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 30, 2017
Proud to represent @wwp this week for #MyCauseMyCleats. Thank you to the people of the armed forces, including my dad, father-in-law, uncle, 2 of my brother-in-laws & the folks at Wounded Warriors Project. If we do our part in supporting our veterans it’ll go a long way ✊??? pic.twitter.com/JWrYibkJKp— Jaron Brown (@jaronbrown13) December 1, 2017
Although he won’t be playing on Sunday, @DavidJohnson31 will still take part in #MyCauseMyCleats by wearing these cleats for his @Mission31_FDN.— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 1, 2017
More pics of cleats players will wear Sunday ➡️ https://t.co/2NIoGXoG4E pic.twitter.com/TNvFJhjPrn
Center @aqshipley‘s #MyCauseMyCleats = rare diseases. pic.twitter.com/BoIrcnFK2u— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 1, 2017
Baltimore Ravens
A father first.— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 3, 2017
Breaking in the cleats. ? #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/P0as8DyveZ
Strengthening justice systems, rescuing and restoring survivors, bringing criminals to justice. This Sunday I will be supporting the lifesaving work of @IJM. #MyCauseMyCleats #EndSlavery #UntilAllAreFree pic.twitter.com/bz8nAx1W3c— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) December 2, 2017
Tomorrow I will be wearing these cleats in honor of individuals and families that have been affected by pediatric brain tumors & childhood cancer. It’s a cause that hits close to home especially for my wife’s family. I’ll be playing for Avery Ellis & her family! #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/NoNhqiypGx— Matt Skura (@Matt_Skura62) December 2, 2017
Grateful every day that Lola joined our family & I’m proud to support #AdoptDontShop this Sunday as part of #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/OattbP0vF0— Rico Suavee (@ronnie_stanley) December 1, 2017
Buffalo Bills
Proud to rock these custom headphones to support the Olmstead Center for Sight. Thanks, @Bose! #TeamBose #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/tlrotj1BBb— Tyrod Taylor (@TyrodTaylor) November 30, 2017
Check out @PatDiMarco42’s cleats today as part of the @buffalobills and @NFL’s #MyCauseMyCleats weekend. Thanks for the support and #GoBills ! pic.twitter.com/vgUNEt207d— ACS WNY (@ACS_WNY) December 3, 2017
It’s #mycausemycleats week! I will be representing Disabled Veterans for Operation Second Chance(NPLB). OSC/NPLB raises money for Wounded Veterans to get out of the house or care center and get into the outdoors. Check them out!!https://t.co/gOPaAaepuF pic.twitter.com/nia7Lk4zeL— Ryan Groy (@disGROYer79) November 28, 2017
Our players, coaches, and owners are going all out for their favorite charities on Sunday. ? #MyCauseMyCleats— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) November 30, 2017
Whose design is your favorite? View them all: https://t.co/0chDz26kCm pic.twitter.com/FB65o1mmO7
Carolina Panthers
We ? you @CameronNewton!#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/yx6XMJN9qL— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 2, 2017
Peep LUUUUKE’s ? #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/CH1CofLA01— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 1, 2017
Pep is @GoHeels from his head down to his toes!— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 1, 2017
#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/b39ouGisNd
Stew is going to bring the heat with his @InspiretheFire #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/DRaSXCogQo— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 1, 2017
Chicago Bears
31 players participating.— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 28, 2017
31 causes supported.#MyCauseMyCleats#DaBears pic.twitter.com/ZkFOR0Kb6l
A privilege to be able to honor my dad and all those fighting cancer along side the “American Cancer Society” @AmericanCancer #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/SYXxh5Qtlc— Benny Cunningham (@BennyCunningham) December 2, 2017
#DaBears are unboxing their #MyCauseMyCleats just in time for #GivingTuesday.— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 28, 2017
Check out the cleats with a cause we’ll be sporting this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/deooazAu7j
Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals DE Michael Johnson will be wearing these cleats on MNF as part of the NFL’s #MyCauseMyCleats week. Much respect!— Basketball Cop (@BasketballCop) November 30, 2017
“Every day I ask myself, ‘Am I part of the problem? Or am I part of the solution?’ We all need to ask ourselves that question every day” – Michael Johnson pic.twitter.com/noKdL9Gl9w
.@ericksona86 shares the cause behind the cleats he’ll be wearing under the lights on Monday Night. #MyCauseMyCleats #PITvsCIN #Bengals50 pic.twitter.com/wWJkLZ1J1U— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 29, 2017
.@MJ_Agent90 unveils the cleats he’ll be rocking on Monday Night as part of @NFL‘s #MyCauseMyCleats#Bengals50 pic.twitter.com/FNFuBu48W4— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 28, 2017
Cleveland Browns
“It didn’t hold me back once I learned how to overcome it and cope with it.— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 2, 2017
Spencer Drango embraces dyslexia, advocates with #MyCauseMyCleats » https://t.co/a9QdxHKZ6M pic.twitter.com/tyAP4J7wFE
Christian Kirksey was 17 when he lost his father, Elmer, to a stroke. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 29, 2017
Two months ago, he learned his aunt was diagnosed with bone cancer.
This Sunday he’ll honor them » https://t.co/LlyHZiXRhe#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/ULF2IGjt5y
These cleats are ??? Always honored to represent the island of Guam.— Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) November 28, 2017
For more information on how to support @B3Foundation —> https://t.co/xSNHmjRVEF pic.twitter.com/UgJMrYgiH2
.@joethomas73‘s #MyCauseMyCleats: Military Appreciation#give10 | @BrownsGiveBack pic.twitter.com/PxFvjkqnoE— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 1, 2017
Dallas Cowboys
#MyCauseMyCleats: Sean Lee is supporting literacy and reading through @Dreambuilders_1 #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/Hz4gw6dkzn— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 30, 2017
In 2014, 276 girls were kidnapped in Nigeria.. 2017 & more than 100 still in captivity. In Africa, issues rarely get attention or resolved. W Libya slave trade going on and girls still missing, I wanted to bring awareness & honor efforts for change in Africa. #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/py4HrI7IDt— Chido (@ChidobeAwuzie) December 1, 2017
#MyCausemyCleats #BriceButlerreadingchallenge pic.twitter.com/hnVkRFzYmy— Brice Butler (@Brice_Butler) November 30, 2017
#MyCauseMyCleats: Kyle Wilber will be supporting suicide prevention with @Active_Minds #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/tqRQ3tXY0z— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 29, 2017
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
#MyCauseMyCleats— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 3, 2017
?: Bob Quinn
?: @MarchofDimes pic.twitter.com/XEAUpwgafv
#MyCauseMyCleats— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 3, 2017
?: Jim Caldwell
?: @MidnightGolf pic.twitter.com/uZyHovoRtJ
#MyCauseMyCleats— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 3, 2017
?: @SamMartin_6
?: Sam Martin Foundation pic.twitter.com/PFwcLT0C5P
#MyCauseMyCleats— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 2, 2017
?: @AshawnRobinson
?: In support of Leukemia patients pic.twitter.com/dAsD6zLfsq
Green Bay Packers
#MyCauseMyCleats: @bretthundley7 & Athletes vs. Epilepsy @EFHOW pic.twitter.com/k4etMaIhOm— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 2, 2017
In honor of my friend @OCLMendoza who was diagnosed with ALS and is only 22 years old, I’m supporting ALS Research by representing @ALSTDI for the #MyCauseMyCleats campaign.— Trevor Davis (@Trevor9Davis) December 2, 2017
Please visit https://t.co/s9c3EJ5tpy to learn more and donate to help #EndALS. We need a cure! pic.twitter.com/lZjrqjFUc9
I believe in the power of education and enlightenment. Through @SHARPLiteracy kids are empowered to become lifelong learners. #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/hSBEISQshx— Randall Cobb (@rcobb18) December 3, 2017
#MyCauseMyCleats: @Montravius1TGE & @SingleMomPlanet pic.twitter.com/EpuZW0xafB— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 2, 2017
Houston Texans
.@Djread98 will rep @nkf cleats tomorrow for a cause that hits close to home.#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/PffIlkZjk2— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 3, 2017
.@millertime_6‘s cleats support @TheCGProject, which helps groom inner-city teenage boys into upstanding gentlemen.#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/tc7HedsmTy— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 2, 2017
Check out the custom cleats #Texans players helped design for the charities of their choosing. ??#MyCauseMyCleats— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 1, 2017
?: https://t.co/VKvXtx7qZV pic.twitter.com/coEakrvtHx
Indianapolis Colts
The goal? To #ENDALZ. #MyCauseMyCleats@mfarley41 is supporting the @alzassociation to bring awareness to an ugly disease and shine light on caregivers: pic.twitter.com/AVnPoD3SNG— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 1, 2017
Proud to represent the @wwp again this year! #MyCauseMyCleats #WoundedWarriorProject pic.twitter.com/j90V2HZTck— Joe Haeg (@JoeHaeg59) November 30, 2017
So grateful to @mfarley41 & @Finessinxv for supporting us to #ENDALZ at @Colts #INDvsJAX 12/3! #MyCauseMyCleats #ENDALZ pic.twitter.com/NVF3y6t5MP— Alzheimer’s Assoc IN (@AlzIndiana) November 30, 2017
Cleats: @TYHilton13— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 2, 2017
Cause: Fathers and Families#MyCauseMyCleats #INDvsJAX pic.twitter.com/99XjI6ncHw
Jacksonville Jaguars
Always with a soft spot for animals, @YannGetSacks91 will wear cleats for @jaxhumane.— #Sacksonville (@Jaguars) December 3, 2017
See more: https://t.co/UdLxWCyFSa #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/hIcwpCrYod
Every week @TheMalikJackson uses his custom cleats to raise money for the community.— #Sacksonville (@Jaguars) December 2, 2017
This week he has a special pair for #MyCauseMyCleats
See more: https://t.co/UdLxWCyFSa pic.twitter.com/pGXquxBGuz
41 players.— #Sacksonville (@Jaguars) December 1, 2017
41 causes.
See them all:https://t.co/UdLxWCyFSa pic.twitter.com/u9HMFpMcKH
Kansas City Chiefs
Raising awareness in style. #MyCauseMyCleats— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 30, 2017
Photo Gallery ? https://t.co/wo2yDnq1aj pic.twitter.com/BM39P010lM
Local artist Chris Sembower brings #MyCauseMyCleats to life: “I got a little choked up working on Tyreek’s cleats because they’re for the Special Olympics…”— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 30, 2017
➡️ https://t.co/vOBtvpFYc0 pic.twitter.com/I3mXIepCSJ
A handful of Chiefs will be wearing custom cleats today as part of #MyCauseMyCleats.— Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) December 3, 2017
Check them all out here ➡️ https://t.co/UmR9z4rF9f pic.twitter.com/xpfYSCXxjv
Los Angeles Chargers
Excited to unveil my custom-designed lupus awareness cleats that I’ll wear this Sunday to support @lupusorg and to pay tribute to my sister Pam. Read about #MyCauseMyCleats story and check out more pics here: https://t.co/czSkNVMURY pic.twitter.com/ceGruMrap1— Antonio Gates (@AntonioGates85) November 28, 2017
I’m excited to wear #MyCleatsMyCause to help raise awareness & to represent a few special people in my life and their battle with colon cancer. #KeepFighting #GetChecked pic.twitter.com/7BkT8u9iQ1— Michael Schofield (@SchoBlue75) November 30, 2017
The Hayes Pullard Foundation empowers the youth within the Los Angeles community to reach a higher potential through hard work, sportsmanship and team sports within a safe and positive environment. #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/DuTOzuZFe4— Hayes Pullard lll (@HayesPullard) December 2, 2017
This Sunday, #Chargers players will lace up custom cleats to bring awareness to causes close to them.#MyCauseMyCleats ?: https://t.co/X1DbBKIv1E pic.twitter.com/KvNtZV3fQQ— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) December 1, 2017
Los Angeles Rams
Proud to rep @shrinershosp this Sunday. Inspired by the kids I’ve met there & honored to have the opportunity to support them #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/d2Tc2NEury— Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) December 2, 2017
#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/ECIuIQqF6V— Andrew Whitworth (@awhitworth77) December 2, 2017
#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/h1nilgGXdM— Mark Barron (@M_B_24) December 2, 2017
It’s Game Day! And this year I have the pleasure of representing @ExtraLife4Kids for #MyCauseMyCleats gonna be a great day today! #LARams #HornsUp #LAvsAZ ?????? pic.twitter.com/Y9Srvtaiou— Rodger Saffold (@Rodger_Saffold) December 3, 2017
Miami Dolphins
Team Pouncey Foundation#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/p8V35ujgcm— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 3, 2017
#MyCauseMyCleats <> Equality@dgodch1 pic.twitter.com/Eqs1BpheXS— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 3, 2017
#MyCauseMyCleats <> @WWP— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 2, 2017
Jesse Davis pic.twitter.com/M4nBYUt2sO
?? #MyCauseMyCleats ?? pic.twitter.com/NCRKePvLFZ— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 3, 2017
Minnesota Vikings
.@KyleRudolph82 will help raise awareness for @starkeycares and @UMNChildrens on Sunday.#MyCauseMyCleats️ pic.twitter.com/xCD6FXPHrh— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 30, 2017
.@stefondiggs will wear these cleats on Sunday to help raise awareness for @American_Heart.#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/TMLd5EEBwQ— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 1, 2017
.@Brian_Robison will represent his Reel ‘Em In Foundation that supports @K9s4COPs.#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/BaUQWSGC0O— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 1, 2017
.@XavierRhodes29_ will wear these cleats tomorrow to help raise awareness for @Kidz1stFund, Northside Boxing Club and @InSportsFnd.#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/JMBYZpGXgg— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 2, 2017
New England Patriots
Tom Brady showing off his My Cause My Cleats cleats for Sunday. Has a number of foundations printed on there. He’ll auction them off for Best Buddies. pic.twitter.com/RJzVO5TRWI— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) December 1, 2017
.@SweetFeet_White x @BestBuddies x #MyCauseMyCleats— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 2, 2017
Creating opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.@nflauction: https://t.co/9XaOS5T79g pic.twitter.com/3bvNEWPo5g
.@Patriots WR @ChrisHogan_15 is injured and not playing Sunday but these are his @Nike @ThompsonBrosLax Alpha Huarache 6 #MyCauseMyCleats promoting @HEADstrongFnd painted by artist Cruz World Customs pic.twitter.com/tgHL7xNCAC— Lax Sports Network (@LaxSportsNet) December 2, 2017
.@KVN_03 x Van Noy Valor Foundation x #MyCauseMyCleats— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 2, 2017
Armoring adopted, disadvantaged and foster children for success.@nflauction: https://t.co/cIkTViMrCR pic.twitter.com/F5ywg1JLAc
New Orleans Saints
Cleats: Senio Kelemete— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 1, 2017
Cause: Stroke Awareness#MyCauseMyCleats#GoSaints pic.twitter.com/vEJZASxZGK
Cleats: @jhardee_19— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 2, 2017
Cause: Goodlife Foundation #MyCauseMyCleats #GoSaints pic.twitter.com/N7sUltOL8z
New York Giants
.@EvanEngram @SpecialOlympics #MyCauseMyCleats ?— New York Giants (@Giants) November 30, 2017
VIEW ALL DESIGNS?: https://t.co/wnlDJTo4B5 pic.twitter.com/SbZPKxyiaA
Proud to wear these cleats supporting The Devon Walker Foundation to spread awareness and education about the prevalence of spinal cord injuries. Blessed to take this opportunity to support my brother @Devon_Walker18 who is a true inspiration! #Walk pic.twitter.com/E0Y27VWQxP— Orleans Darkwa (@OrleansDarkwa) December 3, 2017
.@drc_41 @drc_foundation #MyCauseMyCleats ?— New York Giants (@Giants) December 1, 2017
VIEW ALL DESIGNS?: https://t.co/wnlDJTo4B5 pic.twitter.com/rviKrznWXs
Some of this week’s @Nike #MyCauseMyCleats designs ?— New York Giants (@Giants) December 1, 2017
VIEW ALL ?: https://t.co/wnlDJTo4B5 pic.twitter.com/BUo30mmx2E
New York Jets
Big shoes for a big cause.#MyCauseMyCleats: @brentqvale → https://t.co/eauAIoUDJj pic.twitter.com/YzE57AQq3b— New York Jets (@nyjets) December 2, 2017
The #MyCauseMyCleats campaign gives #NFL players the opportunity to promote their fav charities on their shoes. This pair of #UnitedWay cleats belongs to Demario Davis, a New York Jets linebacker! The cleats auction begins this weekend! Find out more at https://t.co/JmJZ6s4wkM pic.twitter.com/v5yuWOMIwW— United Way BCKR (@UnitedWayBCKR) December 2, 2017
It’s Unboxing Day for #MyCauseMyCleats! #GivingTuesday— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 28, 2017
First look: #Jets cleats for #KCvsNYJ → https://t.co/KJeUbSj9zm pic.twitter.com/cG7iWeNDnJ
Oakland Raiders
The cause behind the cleats.@e_harris_31 shares the personal reason he supports the leukemia and lymphoma society — his sister. She described her battle with leukemia in her own words. #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/xTMCANVPTv— OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) November 30, 2017
Thanks to Bobby Romanski for hooking my cleats up! #PediatricCancer #MyCauseMyCleats @PUNTFoundation pic.twitter.com/BkOrJAy8co— Lee Smith (@LeeSmith_86) December 1, 2017
Thank you Bobby Romanski for customizing my cleats to bring awareness to pediatric cancer. @EWhiteheadFdn #immunotherapy #ActivateTheCure #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/UmctBMcyRF— Jon Condo (@JonCondo) December 1, 2017
It’s all for a cause.— OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) November 29, 2017
Some of the many #MyCauseMyCleats customized by our equipment manager Bob Romanski. Full gallery: https://t.co/AMk8lyE18r #GivingTuesday pic.twitter.com/q6qPbnWFsa
Philadelphia Eagles
Excited to support my boy @JOEL9ONE and @WaterboysORG for #MyCauseMyCleats tomorrow night! These colorful beauties were designed by kids in Tanzania! #highqualityH20 pic.twitter.com/BbOGtrIXDh— Beau Allen (@Beau_Allen) December 2, 2017
Cleats for the game. Never be ashamed or embarrassed when dealing with a Mental health issue or if you choose to ask for help. One love✊?#MentalHealthAwareness pic.twitter.com/ajQwUlblK7— Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) December 1, 2017
#Eagles players unveil their #MyCauseMyCleats for Sunday night’s game.— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 30, 2017
?: https://t.co/uZqdgCsQvo pic.twitter.com/d6ej9CyLvR
Pittsburgh Steelers
.@_BigBen7’s cleats for Monday will be supporting Operation Underground Railroad, an organization that is working to stop human trafficking. #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/b00SMMUqCe— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 2, 2017
.@_TJWatt’s green cleats highlight the importance of youth sports and represent “Sports Matter,” a program that helps fund youth sports to build character, increase confidence and motivate kids to stay in school and aim for higher education.#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/8h029SDjxW— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 2, 2017
.@joehaden23’s cleats are supporting Special Olympics in support of his brother, Jacob Haden, who is five years younger than him and a Special Olympian.#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/wScSdK84cP— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 2, 2017
.@Southcity22 will be wearing cleats to support the Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh and The Refuge House. Gay lost his mother, Carolyn Hall, to domestic violence and it’s something that is very near and dear to his heart. #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/YHqaVeIeXd— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 3, 2017
San Francisco 49ers
“As a child this organization helped my family through many tough times by keeping a roof over our head and clothes on our back.”@EarlMitchell90‘s #MyCauseMyCleats x @SalvationArmyUS pic.twitter.com/oEgeosxl3n— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 3, 2017
A close up look at @JuiceCheck44‘s cleats for #MyCauseMyCleats. @49ersCommunity pic.twitter.com/WxWXxGNGsu— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 2, 2017
Supporting youth as well as our nation’s military, GM @JohnLynch49ers is getting in on the #MyCauseMyCleats action. A closer look at his gameday footwear for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/vsVB16WeS2— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 2, 2017
Speaking of footwear, check out Dontae’s #MyCauseMyCleats for tomorrow in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/z84NEkqPV3— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 2, 2017
Seattle Seahawks
.@DangeRussWilson will support @WhyNotYouFDN to empower change in the world. #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/kHdAliIEYO— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 2, 2017
I’m proud to honor an organization that inspires youth dreamers and builders by providing living options for the homeless. This is for you, @sawhorserevolu1. #MyCauseMyCleats— Cj Prosise (@Prosisely_22) December 1, 2017
Continue to be strong and remember, you have the entire Seattle community in your corner. pic.twitter.com/1X6IS3DF3H
Special cleats. Special causes. #MyCauseMyCleats— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 2, 2017
? | https://t.co/YFsbdPVj29 pic.twitter.com/sEQ1ccfV6k
Cleats for the cause. #MyCauseMyCleats— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 1, 2017
? | https://t.co/YFsbdPVj29 pic.twitter.com/DOgAWviiVC
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
My cleats hold an extra special meaning for me this year. My mom, Tasha, battled leukemia this past year, and now we get to celebrate her being in remission. This year my cleats are dedicated to her and all the families currently battling Leukemia. #mycausemycleats pic.twitter.com/sETElkdBJe— JacQuizz Rodgers (@Qui22Rodgers) November 30, 2017
Rookie Safety, @kingjayev, teams up with local youth for his first #MyCauseMyCleats design.— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) December 1, 2017
?: Renowned Artist @HulfishProject
?: https://t.co/S18LNuVNUM pic.twitter.com/oKaPtgYorS
View photos of Bucs players wearing their custom shoes for the #MyCauseMyCleats campaign.— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) December 3, 2017
?:https://t.co/KOFx6LmNtb pic.twitter.com/ioALqlmfCN
Tennessee Titans
The #Titans will be taking part in the #MyCauseMyCleats initiative, which allows players to customize cleats in honor of a charitable cause. ? » https://t.co/VSa1cPGQmR pic.twitter.com/FxjtHgfUf8— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 3, 2017
Adoree’ Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) will be wearing these cleats on Sunday for his mother and breast cancer awareness. #MyCauseMyCleats— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 2, 2017
“Have faith and believe in God’s plan. Stay positive and remain strong.” –
Adoree’s words to those battling cancer pic.twitter.com/Xvotjx1aNQ
Titans running back Derrick Henry has lost three close family members to cancer. On Sunday, he’ll play with their names on his cleats.https://t.co/OQB7IuDcF5 pic.twitter.com/2bsWLxltnU— The MMQB (@theMMQB) November 30, 2017
Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) will be wearing these cleats on Sunday for his Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation. #MyCauseMyCleats— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 1, 2017
“My cause is to rescue animals in need, give a voice to the voiceless and raise awareness for animal adoption.” pic.twitter.com/WZr0E0dShW
Washington Redskins
Making an impact both on and off the field, select @Redskins are lacing up their custom made #MyCauseMyCleats for causes that are personal to them.— Redskins Rewards (@RedskinsRewards) November 29, 2017
Help support each of their chosen non-profit organizations by bidding on their cleats here: https://t.co/1CIHXQALCn pic.twitter.com/YKL7B7lopX
Ziggy Hood’s son suffers from a form of autism. He’s wearing these @AutismSpeaks cleats to provide a voice for those who don’t have one: https://t.co/rVhRndGX0v#MyCauseMyCleats #HTTR pic.twitter.com/4KZ4M1ZKM1— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) November 28, 2017
#Redskins cleats for a cause.#MyCauseMyCleats: https://t.co/V1Me2CAajk pic.twitter.com/8uXZweFkUn— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) December 3, 2017