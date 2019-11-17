NFL Reportedly Fining 10 Players for Leaving Bench During Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph Incident

Following the on-field brawl between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers, the NFL handed down substantial fines and punishments. Both teams were docked $250,000 each, but the league is not done just yet. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL expects to continue handing out fines.

Sunday morning, the NFL insider reported that 10 players are expected to be fined for their roles in Thursday’s incident. These are the players that ran out onto the field and joined in the fight. The list of names has not been revealed just yet; the league is still examining the video to determine exactly who was in the wrong.

While the final list of fines has not been created, the number is expected to be 10. Although it could grow upon further examination of the film.

According to the NFL’s 2019 fine schedule, players who unnecessarily enter the fight area with no active involvement will be fined $3,507 for their first offense. The number jumps to $10,527 for a second offense.

For the players that actively take part in the fight, however, they will be docked $7,017 for their first offense. The figure jumps to $14,037 for their second offense.

Following this fight between the AFC North rivals, the NFL quickly handed down punishments for the main figures. Browns defender Myles Garrett has been suspended indefinitely and will have to meet with commissioner Roger Goodell prior to being reinstated. He ripped off Mason Rudolph‘s helmet and clubbed him over the head with it during the closing moments of Thursday’s game.

Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended one game for his role in the fight. He ran up to Rudolph after Garret’s hit and shoved him in the back, knocking him to the ground.

Finally, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended three games for his role in the incident. He jumped into Garrett after the hit on Rudolph, kicking and punching him.

Rudolph, on the other hand, was not suspended by the league for his role in the brawl. He is expected to be fined.

The players have time to appeal the suspensions, per league rules. If Garrett, Ogunjobi, or Pouncey feel that they could have the punishments reduce, they will have to meet with either James Thrash or Derrick Brooks, who were named as appeals officers by the NFL and the NFL Player’s Association.

