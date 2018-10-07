New York Limousine Crash Leaves 20 Dead

Twenty people have died after a limousine crashed into another vehicle in New York, officials say.

As the Albany Times Union reports, a limousine carrying a wedding party in Schoharie, New York, sped into the parking lot of the Apple Barrel Country Store and crashed in a ditch nearby at 1:55 p.m. local time Saturday.

All 18 of the limo’s passengers died in the crash, as well as two customers in the restaurant’s parking lot.

On scene in Schoharie, scene of deadly limo accident which killed 20. You can see the muddy tracks of the vehicle and the impact spot in the woods beyond…. pic.twitter.com/z9MhdPUWgk — Jesse McKinley (@jessemckinley) October 7, 2018

As photos of the scene taken Sunday morning show, tire tracks are shown coming off the pavement and into a grass area on the side of the road. The tracks continue into a ditch by a wooded area, which was the spot of impact. Personal belongings are shown around the area, with family members on the scene sorting through the objects.

Jessica Kirby, the Apple Barrel Country Store’s manager, told The New York Times that the limo was traveling at an estimated 60 mph before it crashed.

“That limo was coming down that hill probably over 60 mph,” Kirby said. “I don’t want to describe the scene. It’s not something I want to think about.”

A hair brush and a fragment of tail light in the dirt at scene of a accident in Schoharie which killed 20. pic.twitter.com/ZTLlt8Mn7R — Jesse McKinley (@jessemckinley) October 7, 2018

No victim names have been released as of press time. Authorities are still notifying victims’ families about the accident. A press conference will be held at 3 p.m. ET to provide more information of the crash, which has been labeled a “mass casualty incident.”

The restaurant’s Facebook issued a statement on Saturday night thanking the emergency responders and customers for their support in the wake of the accident. They said they would be open on Sunday and will being collecting donations for local volunteer emergency services.

“As you may be aware, there was a horrific accident in front of our business today,” the post read. “First, we want to thank all of the emergency services that responded. We are so thankful for all of you. Our hearts grieve for the victim’s families, our customers who tried to help, and our staff who did everything they could to comfort.”

They added, “Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone that was affected by the events of today. You will always be part of our family. We will not be discussing the events of today any further. Thank you for understanding.”