Four Injured, Including Suspect, in ‘Attempted Terrorist Attack’ in New York City

A man wearing a homemade pipe bomb detonated his explosive Mondayinside one of one of New York City’s busiest transit hubs, injuring three other people in what New York City Mayor Bill DiBlasio called “an attempted terrorist attack.”

Akayed Ullah, 27, a Bangladeshi national, was seriously injured after a suspected pipe bomb he was carrying malfunctioned and exploded prematurely. Ullah reportedly carried out the attack in response to recent Israeli actions in Gaza, sources told CNN.

The New York Police Department initially tweeted that no one was injuried other than the suspect. Later police said four people were hurt, including the suspect.

Passengers were evacuated from the subway line where the explosion happened as a precaution.

