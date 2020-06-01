New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Getting Heat for Suggesting NYPD 'Acted Appropriately' Amid George Floyd Protests

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is facing backlash after he suggested the New York Police Department "acted appropriately" in their response to this weekend’s protests. As demonstrations broke out nationwide, thousands of protesters had gathered in the streets of New York City in response to the killing of George Floyd, with a video showing a NYPD SUV driving into protesters who had placed a barricade in front of the vehicle, some seen throwing items at the car.

Speaking during a news conference Saturday, de Blasio called the video "upsetting," though he defended the officer's actions, stating that "it is inappropriate for protestors to surround a police vehicle and threaten police officers," according to NBC News. He added that it was "clear that a different element has come into play here who are trying to hurt police officers and trying to damage their vehicles." He went on to state that he understood the officers "didn't start the situation," instead suggesting that it was "started by a group of protesters converging on a police vehicle."

The mayor again defending the NYPD's actions on Sunday. Although he said that he didn't "like what I saw one bit" and did not "want to ever see it again," calling for a "full impartial investigation" into what had been done and how it could have been done differently, de Blasio praised officers for showing "restraint." He stated that the "situation was created by a group of protesters blocking and surrounding a police vehicle, a tactic that we had seen before in the last few days, a tactic that can be very, very dangerous to everyone involved." He added that the incident "was happening against the backdrop where police officers had been attacked before in the exact same situation, and that was a situation that had to be resolved and could not stay that way."

His response to the incident was largely met with upset from social media. Responding, many suggested that the officer involved used an excessive amount of force and slammed de Blasio for defending that. Keep scrolling to see what people had to say.