Report: New Year’s Eve Day Shooting in Denver, Multiple Officers Down

UPDATE, 9:54 a.m. MT:

The suspect behind the shooting is dead, officials say. Five sheriff’s deputies and two civilians were shot, with one deputy dying from his injuries.

UPDATE, 8:48 a.m. MT:

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has clarified details of their response. Multiple deputies were injured as they responded to a domestic disturbance call.

They are not updating the status of deputy or civilian injuries, and they have advised that those in nearby still avoid the area.

UPDATE 0513 this morning deputies responded to he Copper Canyon Apartments for a Domestic Disturbance. During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured. No status on the deputies and no status on civilian injuries. Please avoid this area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

Original Report:

Multiple police officers have been shot in a New Year’s Eve shooting in Denver, Colorado.

The officers were responding to a disturbance call at the 3400 block of County Line Road when the incident began, according to The Denver Post.

“We have multiple officers down,” Deputy Jason Blanchard said. “We are not giving numbers or status at this point, we are still working on getting the suspect in custody.”

A SWAT Team was preparing to respond to the situation as of 7:15 a.m. MT. A bomb squad is also said to be on the scene.

The local sheriff’s department has told those near the area to “shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls.”

A Code Red was sent out regarding this incident. Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls. pic.twitter.com/RgutCEqgJA — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

Reporters on the scene say they heard gun shots ring out around 6:45 a.m. MT. At least eight ambulances have arrived, according to Denver7 reporter Meghan Lopez.