WATCH: New Footage Shows Aftermath of Amtrak Crash

New footage has surfaced from the scene of the deadly train crash just outside Tacoma, WA on Monday morning.

The Amtrak Cascades Train 501 went off the tracks as it passed over the highway, sending train cars crashing down onto commuters below. Authorities say at least 100 people were injured, and three train passengers were killed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At least 3 people killed in Amtrak train derailment in Washington state; the train was going 80-mph in a 30-mph zone, NTSB says. https://t.co/N45YB5Voc4 pic.twitter.com/sNr3qGULpr — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 19, 2017

Now, officials from the Washington Department of Transportation have confirmed that the train was travelling at about 80 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone. They’re considering the speed to be the primary cause of the accident, along with slick, cold conditions. It was the 501 Train’s first run on a new, faster route.

New footage shows emergency responders, state officials, and clean up crews all over the site of the accident, trying to repair the damage while determining how to prevent it in the future. Cranes have been brought in to remove the damaged train cars and clear the roadways below.

One official described the problem of getting emergency workers to the site quickly. Because the highway that was hit by the train was the only point of access, first responders had a tough time getting through the traffic to help the victims. In addition, the are was surrounded by steep hills, forcing the injured and volunteers to trudge up and down slippery grass inclines as injuries were treated and the damage was cleared.