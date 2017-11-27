New Details Released in Mysterious Case of Young American Who Died in Paraguay

New details have emerged in the case of a 16-year-old American who died in Paraguay.

On the night of June 27, 2015, Alex Villamayor, the American son of a Paraguayan congressmen, was found dead in Obligado, Paraguay from a gunshot wound to the head. He had been visiting the family ranch of his friend René Hofstetter, 18, along with another friend, 16-year-old Alain Jacks Díaz de Bedoya.

Videos by PopCulture.com

His death was initially stated to be the result of suicide, but it didn’t take long for evidence to emerge that suggested Villamayor had been murdered. Now, after the announcement that the murder trial has been delayed for a third time, new evidence has emerged, detailing the disturbing events that took place the night of the 16-year-old’s death, the Daily Beast reports.

A second autopsy report revealed that Villamayor had been brutally abused prior to being murdered. Deep bruising, which covered the extent of his body, suggests that he had been beat with an object, like a stick. The autopsy also revealed that he had been raped.

35-year-old Mathais Wilbs, the ranch hand on Hoftetter’s estate, eventually confessed to tampering with the crime scene, telling authorities that he moved Villamayor’s body and placed another gun in his hand.

Prosecutors believe that Villamayor was murdered sometime between 3 and 6 a.m. Alain Jacks Díaz de Bedoya was indicted for murder over two years ago, but was acquitted less than a month before the investigation had been completed. Hofstetter and Wilbs have both been accused of premeditated murder and are currently awaiting trial.