Netflix Active Shooter Lockdown Lifted After Suspect Arrested

One person is in custody Thursday after reports of a man with a “deadly weapon” on a Hollywood studio lot prompted Netflix and news station KTLA to enter lockdown.

#BREAKING Suspect arrested at Sunset Bronson Studios, home to Netflix, after reports of man with a gun; lockdown lifted pic.twitter.com/vQGVSrAXYN — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) February 15, 2019

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told KTLA said the department received “second-hand” information about someone who was armed in the area, whom he later said had been taken into custody. Im added that police did a subsequent “follow up” several blocks away on Franklin Avenue.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The news station reported that at least a dozen Los Angeles Police Department officers could be seen near the Netflix building, with news station management telling KTLA employees to “move to interior spaces” and away from windows as a “precautionary measure.”

Soon after the arrest was made, Netflix released a statement about the incident, as per Deadline: “We received a tip about a potential law enforcement incident. Police are conducting a sweep of the lot out of an abundance of caution. There is no immediate danger or threat to our employees.”

Police have yet to release further information about the incident.

There are multiple #LAPD police cars and a police chopper circling the perimeter of the buildings at 5800 W Sunset Blvd — home to Netflix and KTLA. Talked to a police officer who told me that there were reports of somebody with a gun. No cars allowed to enter the building. pic.twitter.com/kSpCqPTBZE — Jake Gould (@jakegould10) February 15, 2019

Reports of an active shooter were chilling Thursday, as it is also the 1-year anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, which left 14 students and three educators dead while 17 others were wounded.

The say before the anniversary, March For Our Lives organizer and shooting survivor David Hogg tweeted, “Thank you for all the kind words and support in this difficult time for many families in Parkland. I will be taking a break from Twitter for the next 3 days. Please remember the people we’re stolen from us that day; they are why we fight for peace.”

Thank you for all the kind words and support in this difficult time for many famlies in Parkland. I will be taking a break from Twitter for the next 3 days. Please remember the people we’re stolen from us that day; they are why we fight for peace. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 13, 2019

Photo credit: Netflix