Neighbors of Texas Church Shooter Report Recent Gunfire

On Sunday, former U.S. Air Force member Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing 26 parishioners.

Described as a town where “everybody knows everybody,” neighbors of Kelley are now reporting that they heard some odd behavior in the area leading up to Sunday’s assault.

Reported by The Associated Press, people who live near the address listed for Kelley say they heard “intense gunfire from that direction” in recent days.

Ryan Albers, 16, lives across the road from the listed home of suspect Kelley and revealed that the noises were a big distraction.

“It’s really loud. At first I thought someone was blasting,” he said. “[But] It was someone using automatic weapon fire.”

Another neighbor who resides in the area said he also heard gunfire coming from across the street, but wasn’t sure if it was coming from Kelley’s home.

The neighbor, who did not want to identified, said that the sound of gunfire is actually not unusual in the area given the seclusions and massive acreage of the surrounding properties.

