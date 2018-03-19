Social Media Laments Busted NCAA Tournament Brackets After Weekend of Upsets

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is known as March Madness for a reason — it can drive you insane.

The first two rounds of the tournament took place over the weekend in venues across the country as 64 teams compete for the prestigious National Championship trophy. And with the tournament comes millions of basketball fans, from die-hards to casuals, who fill out brackets (usually for prize money) to try and predict which team makes it to the next round and eventually wins the whole thing.

But this year has been particularly crushing for most fans, due to a series of history-making upsets.

Some of those upsets include UMBC knocking off heavily-favored Virginia (the first time in history a No. 16 seed has knocked out a No. 1 seed), Loyola-Chicago knocking off No. 3 seed Tennessee, No. 7 Nevada edging out No. 2 Cincinnati, No. 3 Michigan State falling to No. 11 seed Syracuse and No. 9 seed Florida State dropping No. 1 seed Xavier 75-70.

As the bracket enters the Sweet 16 round next week there as many No. 11 seeds as there are No. 1 seeds still competing, and No. 3-seeded Michigan is the highest-seeded team still standing on one half of the entire bracket.

The NCAA reported on Sunday that between the Capital One March Madness Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, Bleacher Report, Yahoo and CBS’s bracket competitions, not a single perfect record was still standing by Sunday morning, and that was before Xavier and Cincinnati both went down within minutes of each other.

With their hopes of winning prize money all but dashed, many fans took to Twitter to vent about their shock and frustration.

Florida State knocks out Xavier. We have as many 11 seeds as 1 seeds in the Sweet 16. — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) March 19, 2018

Feel bad about your bracket? It can’t be worse than Charles Barkley’s: https://t.co/eYVjj1EKgI pic.twitter.com/PeAk90b9zY — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) March 19, 2018

RT if your bracket is absolute garbage at this point — Benjamin A. Vorwerk (@bvorwerk) March 19, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: New York City Man Claims He Has Only Remaining Perfect #MarchMadness Bracket pic.twitter.com/g91G32v0U2 — Denlesks (@Denlesks) March 19, 2018

Live look at my March Madness bracket…. pic.twitter.com/BQCC5KZie6 — Jessica Blaylock (@JessBlaylock) March 19, 2018

My bracket looks like it spent the last week in Miami. — 89. (@signedsirelle) March 19, 2018

The brackets. The brackets are all burning. pic.twitter.com/K9sUuZlC4z — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 19, 2018

looking at your #MarchMadness bracket after Arizona, UNC, Michigan State and Cincy all lost pic.twitter.com/iAUmuTNzoM — SpongeBob Sports (@SpongeBobSports) March 19, 2018

