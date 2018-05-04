NC Lottery Winner Crashes Helicopter He Bought, Survives

One man in North Carolina is pushing his luck.

After becoming one of the lucky few to score big in the lottery, North Carolina resident Timothy Kniess, 56, of Iron Station added another rarity to his list: surviving a helicopter crash with just minor injuries.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the Gaston Gazette, Kneiss had been attempting to hover his single-seat Mosquito Aviation XE helicopter on the morning of Wednesday, May, 2, when it is believed that the tail rotor hit a tree at around 10:40 a.m., sending the aircraft crashing to the ground before bursting into flames. Kneiss managed to crawl out of the helicopter before the flames spread, suffering only minor scrapes and bruises.

Firefighters arrived to the scene shortly after the crash and put out the flames, though the helicopter was a complete loss.

“We have the understanding he was just attempting to hover and that’s when the crash occurred,” Highway Patrol Trooper Jeffrey Swagger told the publication. “The pilot was very fortunate that he did not receive injuries more severe than he did.”

Kneiss’ first taste of extreme luck came in October when he won $100,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery, a win that he credited his wife for, stating in a lottery press release that “When my wife scratches a ticket, she always wins something. I just buy them for her.”

Of the $100,000 winnings, the couple took home $69,504 after state and federal tax withholdings. He used some of that money to buy the helicopter just weeks ago, which is valued between $32,000 and $34,000.

