Navy Nurses Fired After Taking Inappropriate Photos of Newborns, Calling Them ‘Mini Satans’

The Naval Jacksonville Hospital announced on Monday night that it has removed multiple employees after images of them inappropriately handling newborn babies surfaced online.

A viral Facebook post, shared over 180,000 times, depicts a hospital staff member giving a baby the middle finger with the caption, “How I currently feel about these mini Satans.”

The image was a screenshot of a Snapchat that reportedly came from a “Navy nurse.”

And in a video, a woman can be seen holding a reportedly hours-old baby beneath the arms and making it dance to 50 Cent’s “In Da Club,” according to KENS5 News.

“We are aware of a video / photo posted online,” the hospital wrote on Facebook. “It’s outrageous, unacceptable, incredibly unprofessional, and cannot be tolerated.”

The hospital also wrote that the staff members involved have been “removed from patient care and will be handled by the legal system and military justice.”

In the statement issued via Facebook, the hospital also said that it was “in the process of notifying the patient’s parents.”

Outrage over the photos and video was swift and immediate. Comments condemning the Naval Hospital nurses flooded the hospital’s post.

“I’m sickened by the actions taken by these two individuals!!!!!” wrote Lisa Wagoner Buttrey. “We are suppose to trust care systems…..had it been my child they did this to loosing [sic] their license would have been the last thing they needed to worry about!!!!!!!!!!”

Another person, Dianne Perot, added her thoughts about the matter: “Disgrace to the nursing profession! Cudos [sic] to the Commanding Officer for holding them accountable for their actions.”

But some commenters, like Tammy Elliott, wondered if the punishment was too severe. “While this young ladies actions [sic] were in poor judgment. I don’t think she deserves to be fired.” Elliott wrote “She is young, made a huge mistake. You all attacking her innocent? Sounds to me like she has some frenemys [sic] that want her go down.”

