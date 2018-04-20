National Guard Member Fired After Taking Oath With Dinosaur Hand Puppet

Air National Guard Sgt. Robin Brown found herself in some hot water this week after a video of her taking her reenlistment oath while wearing a dinosaur hand puppet went viral.

This National Guard Member used a dinosaur puppet to recite her reenlistment oath — and got herself and a colonel let go pic.twitter.com/BIO3cQbBzu — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 19, 2018

According to CNN, Brown, the colonel administering the oath and the soldier who filmed the oath were punished on Wednesday via an announcement from Maj. Gen. Terry M. Haston of the Tennessee guard.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brown was removed from her full-time position at the Tennessee Joint Public Affairs Office, the colonel delivering the oath “was immediately retired at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel,” and the officer recording the video was “removed from his position as a unit First Sergeant,” according to the statement.

“I am absolutely embarrassed that a senior officer and a senior NCO took such liberties with a time-honored military tradition,” Haston said in the statement. “Not taking this oath solemnly and with the utmost respect is firmly against the traditions and sanctity of our military family and will not be tolerated.”

Air National Guard Lt. Gen. Scott Rice voiced his anger over the stunt in a separate statement.

“The oath of office or enlistment not only signifies our commitment to our nation, but pays respect to our fellow service members and to those who came before us,” Rice said. “We as military members answer to a calling of service and represent the Profession of Arms. This action goes against our very foundation.”

The Washington Post reportedly reached out to Brown for a comment, but received no answer.

Social media sounded off on the National Guard’s decision after the story broke. While many thought the punishment was deserved, others think it went too far.

Swearing an oath to support and defend our country is an official military ceremony. It’s an honor and privilege for both officer and enlisted. It should be treated with the respect it deserves.https://t.co/78793aSCr6 — Samantha Nerove (@USAMattersSam) April 17, 2018

Look, I’m all for military bearing and respecting tradition. I get it. But given HALF the things people do that don’t even warrant a verbal counseling? These punishments are way over the top.https://t.co/CPvZRKAmF5 — L.A.Witt, etc. (@GallagherWitt) April 19, 2018

Plan to use a dinosaur puppet during my next job evaluation. What’s the worst that could happen. — Hal O’ Be Thy Name (@Halbeerz) April 19, 2018

“Swearing an oath to support and defend our country is an official military ceremony. It’s an honor and privilege for both officer and enlisted. It should be treated with the respect it deserves,” a user tweeted.

“Look, I’m all for military bearing and respecting tradition. I get it. But given HALF the things people do that don’t even warrant a verbal counseling? These punishments are way over the top,” another wrote.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the video had generated over 2.4 million views on Facebook.