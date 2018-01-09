President Donald Trump Booed at College Football National Championship

President Donald Trump walked onto the field for the National Football Championship and was met with boos.

There were some cheers and “USA” chants mixed in, but the viewers at home heard a mostly negative response.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Trump did not seem phased by the mixed reaction and carried on as he was expected to. He looked on as the Zac Brown Brown delivered “The Star Spangled Banner.”

He sang along to the song but made some minor errors, which led to even more negative reactions from social media.

Trump also received boos from fans when he arrived the stadium. His arrival forced several entrances to close, making fans late and soaked from the rainy weather.

Viewers took to Twitter with mixed reactions to the boos that were heard on the game’s broadcast.

Hey all your Trump Boo’ers. Dont worry, when you grow up and maybe earn your first paycheck. You will be a Republican. #NationalChampionship — Bill (@CollegeFBFreak) January 9, 2018

Is it me or is the Crowd really saying Boo 👎🏾 while Donald Trump making his grand entrance #CFPNationalChampionship — January 14 🖤✨🍾 (@limyia) January 9, 2018

Trump getting boo’d lmao…this like the WWE — 📈 Chuck Daly (@__ARS1) January 9, 2018

The game can be watched throughout Monday night on ESPN.