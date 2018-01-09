National Championship Viewer Delivers Sick Burn About Alabama’s First Half Performance

Alabama came back in the second half of the College Football Playoff Championship Game to win it at 26-23 in overtime, but its first-half performance was bad. That inspired a sick burn from a Twitter user.

“In just a few minutes Kendrick Lamar scored more than Alabama did in an entire half,” Shauna Wright tweeted after rapper Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show.

Wright also had a hilarious comment on President Donald Trump apparently not knowing the lyrics to the National Anthem.

“BREAKING: The lyrics to ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ just made the finals in Trump’s ‘fake news’ awards,” she wrote.

“Having Trump and Nick Saban in the same place will likely end with a Ghostbusters-style plume of evil spirits rushing out of the stadium,” Wright wrote in another tweet.

Wright is a Twitter personality with over 207,000 followers. She is also a content strategist at Weedmaps, based in San Francisco.

Alabama came back to tie the game, but missed the field goal, sending it into overtime.

Photo credit: Streeter Lecka / Getty Images