Natalee Holloway’s Mother Sues Network Over False Claims of Human Remains

Elizabeth Ann Holloway, the mother of Natalee Holloway, is suing Oxygen Media over their false claims that they had discovered a body that could possibly be her daughter’s.

According to TMZ, Holloway is suing the network, claiming they tricked her into providing a sample of DNA after they told her that they had found the human remains of a female they believed to be Natalee Holloway. In the lawsuit, however, Holloway claims that Oxygen had lied to her and that no such remains had ever been discovered.

The lawsuit comes in the wake of a 6-part docuseries on the teen’s May 2005 disappearance, titled The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway. The series followed Natalee Holloway’s father, Dave Holloway, as he searched for clarity in his daughter’s disappearance, which many people attribute to Joran van der Sloot, one of the last people to see the teen alive.

During an undercover sting set up by private investigator T.J. Ward, the two found a man that allegedly confessed to disposing of Holloway’s remains. With the help of an informant named Gabriel, the unnamed man alleged that James van der Sloot, the main suspect in the case, drugged Holloway with the date-rape drug GHB. She then allegedly choked on her own vomit and died while under the influence of the drug. He then alleged that Van der Sloot paid him $1,500 to dig up Holloway’s remains, which were then mixed with dog bones and cremated before being spread off the coast of Aruba.

The docuseries, however, never showed any proof or pointed to any possible remains that they had discovered.

Van der Sloot is currently serving 28 years in a Peruvian prison after pleading guilty to an unrelated murder, but has tormented the Holloways since Natalee’s disappearance. He was even charged with extortion and fraud in the U.S. after he was caught demanding money from Natalee’s mom in exchange for details about where he’d buried her body.