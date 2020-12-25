Nashville Explosion: Blast Rocks Downtown on Christmas Morning

Emergency crews are responding after a large explosion was reported in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning. The blast, in the area of Second Avenue and Broadway near Commerce Street, occurred at around 6:30 a.m. local time and was felt throughout much of Davidson County.

At this time, details are scarce, though Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management (OEM) told local news station News 2 that a parked RV exploded. Foul play is not suspected. Responding crews are continuing to assess the damage, though at this time no injuries have been reported. Images from the scene show damage to several buildings, with the Tennessean reporting that alarms inside several buildings were heard going off and water was pouring into some buildings with structural damage and broken windows. Trees lining Second Avenue were blackened from the blast, and smoke could be seen in the sky miles away.

A large police presence remains in the area. Nashville firefighters have asked everyone in the area to move at least two blocks away due to concerns about any possible other explosions. WeGo Transit is helping clear the area by using buses to get people in the area out of the cold weather. In a statement, the Metro Nashville Police Department said the investigation remains "active" by "MNPD & federal partners."