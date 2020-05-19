Nancy Pelosi Calls Donald Trump 'Morbidly Obese' and Social Media Has Thoughts

Social media is weighing in after House speaker Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump "morbidly obese." The comments came during a Monday appearance on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360, where Pelosi addressed the president's revelation that he has been taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to protect himself from contracting the coronavirus. Studies have shown a lack of evidence that the drug is effective against the virus, with one study even finding a higher death rate in people treated with the drug.

Speaker Pelosi just called President Trump “morbidly obese” on CNN. pic.twitter.com/99o1E6sL5R — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 19, 2020

During her appearance, Pelosi said that she "would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists." Justifying her concerns, she cited "his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group, morbidly obese, they say," and said, "think that it's not a good idea."

While the president’s current weight is not known, his annual physical in 2019 found that the 6-foot-3-inch Trump weighed 243 pounds, an increase of 4 pounds over the previous year, CNN reported. That weight put the president at a body mass index, or BMI, of 30.4, which makes him clinically obese. Despite that, he was said to be in "very good health overall."

