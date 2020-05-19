Nancy Pelosi Calls Donald Trump 'Morbidly Obese' and Social Media Has Thoughts
Social media is weighing in after House speaker Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump "morbidly obese." The comments came during a Monday appearance on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360, where Pelosi addressed the president's revelation that he has been taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to protect himself from contracting the coronavirus. Studies have shown a lack of evidence that the drug is effective against the virus, with one study even finding a higher death rate in people treated with the drug.
Speaker Pelosi just called President Trump “morbidly obese” on CNN.May 19, 2020
During her appearance, Pelosi said that she "would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists." Justifying her concerns, she cited "his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group, morbidly obese, they say," and said, "think that it's not a good idea."
While the president’s current weight is not known, his annual physical in 2019 found that the 6-foot-3-inch Trump weighed 243 pounds, an increase of 4 pounds over the previous year, CNN reported. That weight put the president at a body mass index, or BMI, of 30.4, which makes him clinically obese. Despite that, he was said to be in "very good health overall."
While Trump has yet to respond, Pelosi's remarks quickly went viral, with a number of hashtags starting to trend, including "Plump Trump," "Girther Movement," and "Trump Morbidly Obese." While some certainly found the comments humorous, others weren’t as quick to laugh and instead slammed Pelosi. Keep scrolling to see how some social media users are responding to the new political drama.
If you think Trump wasn’t absolutely shattered by being called morbidly obese by Speaker Pelosi, remember the man wore a girdle all throughout his time on ‘Apprentice’ to appear slimmer. @realDonaldTrump— NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) May 19, 2020
Unpopular opinion, I guess. I think the "morbidly obese" comment from Pelosi is pretty hilarious and the people on the Right getting bent out of shape about it are embarrassing. It's exactly the kind of thing Trump says about people all the time. He can take it.— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 19, 2020
It's an exaggeration to say he's "morbidly obese" but he is obese. That's just a fact.— jezmund (@Jezmundphish) May 19, 2020
Damn, Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump old, fat & stupid in one sentence.
Trump criticizes anyone & everyone's looks & I can't think of any politician who has ever criticized the president's looks. karma is a beautiful, beautiful thing
#morbidlyobese #TrumpMorbidlyObese pic.twitter.com/JhN2xRoj39— Alicia Redd (@AliciaRedd2) May 19, 2020
I’m for all going after trump, but mocking people with weight issues isn’t the way to go about it— Ethan Nichols 🌹 (@EthanNichols02) May 19, 2020
I wake up to #PresidentPlump trending!!!!!???? I can’t. Nancy Pelosi! Bravo 😂😂😂😂 Shortie called 45 morbidly obese Lolololol pic.twitter.com/oBkeXDl4jL— Usually Annoyed (@NiceNTyeD) May 19, 2020
She's right! She shouldn't have to point out something so obvious. But here we are. Thank you @SpeakerPelosi— Billy Carter🆘 (@justarascal2u) May 19, 2020
Nancy Pelosi calling Trump "morbidly obese" while being concerned for him is amazing. One of the best things this year's offered so far. But more than anything, I can't wait for the meltdown Trump is gonna have over this. It's gonna be epic. This'll be a fun day! #PresidentPlump https://t.co/3HGteZ5x2p— Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) May 19, 2020
