Naked Woman Chases After Bar Patron With Pool Cue

Video of a naked woman chasing a customer around a bar in Bellevue, Washington has surfaced.

The video, captured Oct. 1, was filmed by another stunned customer, who can be heard asking, “What the f–k is going on?”

The footage shows an unidentified, nude woman walking into the bar and approaching another woman near a pool table. She takes the other woman’s pool cue and starts chasing her around the bar.

As The Daily Mail notes, the video doesn’t show what motivated the outburst. The naked woman yells “You see any damn pills on me?” repeatedly. She chases the other woman around, until the other woman leaves the bar.

The naked woman then walks back into the bar, towards the camera. She picks up her clothes as she walks back towards the camera.

“Y’all see some motherf—ing pills on me?” she yells to everyone in the bar. When no one answers, she says, “That’s what I thought. That’s what I f—ing thought.”

The woman walks back into the bathroom.

Laughter can be heard just as the 58-second video ends.

There are other cases where people have chased others around with pool cues. Earlier this month, the Fraser Coast Chronicle in Australia reported a convenience store manager used a pool cue to chase off a knife-wielding robber.

“I told him to ‘get f—ed,’ turned around and got my pool cue and he ran off,” the store owner, Rob Harrison, told the Faser Coast Chronicle. “Instinct took over, I just grabbed the cue.”