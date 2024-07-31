Mysterious Flooding Occurs at Titanic Museum Known as 'Hotspot for Paranormal Activity'

A Titanic exhibit at a museum in suburban Chicago inexplicably flooded last month, prompting some speculation about paranormal intervention. According to a report by NBC Chicago, the Volo Museum was hosting a $6 million exhibit on the RMS Titanic when when the building flooded for the first time in four decades. Investigators noticed the deluge looked eerily similar to scenes from the 1997 movie Titanic – and, presumably, to the rush of water when the real-life ship sank.

The Volo Museum is not known for flooding, but it is reportedly associated with paranormal activity. The musueum director Brian Grams said there have been numerous "unusual and unexplainable occurences" there over the years, and this is "no exception." He went on: "This is the first flood to happen in this building in 40 years. We thoroughly inspected everything, and there were no broken pipes, roof leaks, or any other obvious points of entry for such large amounts of water. Even the perimeter of the building, with a concrete floor, was dry with no evidence of cracks or holes. The flood is a total mystery."

The flood did occur during a heavy period of storms in Chicago back in June, but the fact that it hit the Titanic exhibit in particular raised some eyebrows. The Titanic exhibit had reportedly been there for just over a year prior to the flood. Afterward, the exhibit was closed temporarily, but it reopened by the end of the month. Staff worked overtime to preserve the historical artifacts and clean up.

The influx of water was caught on the museum's security cameras, and marketing director Jim Wojdyla told reporters that watching it was eerie. He went on: "Watching the water rush in on the footage eerily resembled scenes from the Titanic movie. What really gave me goosebumps was watching the flood start from under that car that inspired our entire exhibit."

Wojdyla was referring to a 1912 Renault French concept car – an incredibly rare artifact since only two were ever produced. One was onboard the Titanic, and is still at the bottom of the ocean today. The other is now in the Volo Museum. Its twin was the only car onboard the infamous ship when it sank on April 15, 1912.

The Titanic has long inspired curiosity from all walks of life, and paranormal investigators are no exception. Its crossover with the Volo Museum enhances that, since the venue reportedly has a "reputation for paranormal activity." It was featured on an episode of Discovery's Ghost Lab in 2009, and even had its own series on History called Volo, House of Cars. The museum is still open to the public today, including the Titanic exhibit.