La Pimenterie Inc. is recalling several MTL Gringo brand Black Bean and Corn Salsas in Canada. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the recall on Wednesday, June 19, citing issues "due to the deterioration of inner lid" on the product packaging.

The recall includes four different MTL Gringo brand Black Bean and Corn Salsa products that were distributed in Quebec, Canada and available in a 435mL size. Recalled products include: MTL Gringo's Mild Black Beans & Corn Salsa with UPC 6 28678 80905 5 and codes GS-181, GS-186, GS-192, and GS-195; Medium Black Beans & Corn Salsa with UPC 6 28678 80904 8 and codes GS-182, GS-183, GS-187, GS-190, and GS-196; Hot Black Beans & Corn Salsa with UPC 6 28678 80906 2 and codes GS-184, GS-188, GS-189, and GS-191; and Mango Black Beans & Corn Salsa with UPC 6 28678 80906 2 and codes GS-185 and GS-193. No other products are impacted.

The recall was issued "due to the deterioration of inner lid," which can pose potential health risks to consumers. The CFIA gave the recall a Class 3 classification, indicating that "there is a low risk that consuming the food may result in any undesirable health problems. This class also includes food that do not pose a health risk, but that do not comply with legislation."

Although this is considered a "low risk" recall, Canadian health officials have advised that the recalled MTL Gringo salsas should not be used, sold, served, or distributed.

The recall is one of several currently affecting Canadian consumers and grocery stores. On June 21, the CFIA alerted consumers that Locally Baked Outlet Ltd. recalled its Keto Salted Caramel Cupcakes due to the presence of peanuts, an ingredient not declared on the label. Two days earlier, Casablanca Classics brand Pure Coconut Water with Pulp was recalled due to undeclared sulphites. In both recalls, health officials have urged consumers not to consume the recalled products.