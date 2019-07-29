3 Reported Deaths, Several Injuries After Shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival in California

As many as 11 people are reportedly injured, with reports of at least three dead, after a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California according to NBC Bay Area news. Shocking video quickly hit social media showing spectators running for their lives and shots can be heard in the background.

CALIFORNIA SHOOTING UPDATE:

What we know so far!:

FESTIVAL MASS SHOOTING

– Gilroy Garlic Festival

– South of San Jose

– Gunman opened fire

– Described as male in his 20s

– Numerous victims

– Motive unknown

The annual festival is around 30 miles from San Jose according to NBC News and is considered one of the largest food festivals in the United States today. Sunday was day three of the event and the gunshots came near the end of the festival.

NBC cites a witness, Julissa Contreras, who said that she saw a “white man in his early to mid-30s firing a rifle” and the gun was “able to shoot three to four shots a second.” Secondary reports indicate that there may be another shooter involved too, with one dead and another “outstanding” according to Maureen Naylor of KTVU.

“It was just rapid firing,” she told NBC News. ” I could see him shooting in just every direction. He wasn’t aiming at anyone specifically. It was just left to right, right to left. He definitely was prepared for what he was doing.”

#BREAKING: Video shows the moment a gunman opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. At least 11 injured.

The Gilroy Police released a statement announcing the suspect was still an active shooter, trying to control the situation and keep people safe the best that they could.

“The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today’s shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active. If you are looking for a loved one, please go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B.”

One witness told NBC News that she heard 10 to 15 bangs that she thought were “firecrackers,” while some on social media have shared their own accounts of what they experienced. These have not been verified at this point.

I want to thank the festival worker who used her van & got everyone she possibly could out and picked up more people afterwards. I didn't get her name but she really did everything possible to help others. Thank you for helping us out of there ♥️♥️ #truehero #gilroygarlicfestival

“Thank god me and my family made it out safe. I swear we need more strict gun laws! I swear I was on survival mode to get my nieces out safe!” one user claimed on Twitter.

Andrea Camarillo hugs a friend after running from the #Gilroygarlicfestival shooter. She hid with 60 others in a food truck during the rampage.

“[Scariest] moments of my life at the Gilroy garlic festival. I hope everyone made it out okay,” another added.

NBC News adds that at least two victims were already being treated at Santa Clara County Medical Center and were expecting at least three more currently, possibly arriving by helicopter.