Mother Arrested After Newborn’s Remains Found Under Porch

A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman has been accused of killing her newborn baby.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Brittany Robinson, 23, gave birth to the baby in her bathtub on Friday. After being unable to detect a pulse, as she told authorities, she placed the baby in a dresser drawer in an enclosed porch at the back of the house. She checked on the newborn the next day and placed the baby in a garbage bag in a crawlspace. The newborn’s body was found Sunday when Robin’s father was putting up Christmas lights.

Robinson allegedly told investigators that she didn’t know she was pregnant until she gave birth to the full-term, 7-pound baby. It is also alleged that nobody else in the house was aware of her pregnancy. Authorities who conducted a search warrant on the house found evidence that shows Robinson knew she was pregnant prior to giving birth.

Robinson, who was arrested after seeking treatment related to childbirth at UMPC Horizon Shenango Valley Hospital, is charged with criminal homicide, concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence. She is currently being held without bail at the Lawrence County Jail.

An autopsy to determine the newborn’s cause and manner of death was scheduled for Monday.