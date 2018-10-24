‘Most Stuf Oreos’ Promise Cookie Lovers the Most Filling Yet

Move out of the way Mega Stuf, because Oreos are about to get a lot bigger.

Mondelez International, Oreo’s parent company, has confirmed that crème-loving fans are about to get the best treat yet when the Most Stuf cookie debuts in stores in January of 2019, packing the most crème stuffing in an Oreo cookie ever.

“You guessed right. We can confirm the Most Stuf Oreo cookie is coming and it’s more playful than ever,” a graphic shared with Today Opens a New Window. reads. “Our cookies will have more stuf and we’ll be giving away some really great stuff too. So get ready to twist, lick, and dunk…and scan your cookie for a chance to win.”

The Mega Stuf Oreos will reportedly feature more than three times the vanilla-flavored creme found in the typical Oreo cookie, though it is not yet known if it will be double the Double Stuf’s crème.

“[Reading our mentions this morning] Guess you all really like Stuf, huh?” Oreo wrote on Twitter following the announcement, alluding to the flock of Oreos fans chatting about the new cookie.

News of the Most Stuf Oreo follows the reveal by Instagram food blog TheJunkFoodAisle earlier in the month that the favorite cookie brand would be debuting a larger than life snack.

“Coming Soon! The MOST STUF Oreo! *actual product photo,” the blog claimed, though it is not yet known if the image shared is a true photo of the upcoming product.

The giant stuffed cookie is just the latest in the company’s out of the box products. They recently teamed up with Dunkin’ to release the Oreo Donut, a vanilla buttercream-stuffed doughnut boasting a layer of chocolate icing, crumbled Oreos, and an orange icing drizzle, and even debuted special limited-edition Mickey Mouse Oreo cookies in honor of Mickey Mouse’s upcoming 90th birthday on Nov. 18.

More recently, they announced debut of Fun-Size Oreo Chocolate Candy Bars just in time for Halloween. The treat consists of cookie chunks coated in milk chocolate and come packaged in festive packaging that features bats and full moons. Despite currently being marketed towards All Hallow’s Eve, the Fun-Size Oreo Chocolate Candy Bars will outlive the spooky night, with Mondelez International planning to reissue the snacks in a new, more conventional packaging following the holiday.