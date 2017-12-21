The Most-Searched Actors of 2017

Google published the world’s top searches in several categories throughout the year, and the actors people looked up are no surprise.

At the top of the list is Meghan Markle, the TV actress who announced her engagement to Prince Harry on Nov. 27. The couple had a half public relationship for a time before that, but they’ve kept it as private as possible. The impending nuptials come with a bittersweet side note for fans of Suits — Markle will be leaving the show after the royal wedding, which has officially been scheduled for May 19, 2018.

Kevin Spacey is the second most Googled actor of the year, no surprise after his alleged sexual assault scandal and botched apology rocked the entertainment world this fall. Spacey lost his starring role in Netflix’s House of Cards after he was accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Next up is Gal Gadot. The actress who played Diana of Themyscira seemed to come out of nowhere for most of Wonder Woman’s audience, other than her appearance in 2016’s Batman v Superman. Gadot has gracefully accepted her role as a super heroine and an icon, and many believe she’s the silver bullet that will save the DC Extended Universe.

The next spot on the list is occupied by another star accused of sexual misconduct — Louis C.K. The comic was publicly shamed for years of secretive harassment in October, and his movie was dropped by distributors. This might be the last year he tops a list like this, as he’s promised to keep quiet for a while.

Halfway down the list is Bill Skarsgård, the young actor who did a lot of highly acclaimed work this year, most notably The Divergent Series: Allegiant, Atomic Blonde, and this years surprise hit reboot of Stephen King’s IT.

After that is Millie Bobby Brown, the enigmatic star of Netflix’s Stranger Things who turned out to be delightfully quotable in interviews,

Number seven on the list is Tom Holland, who took up the mantle of Spider-Man and finally got his own movie back at Marvel Studios this summer. Homecoming was one of the years biggest hits.

Kaley Cuoco was the eighth most Googled actor of 2017, appearing in a host of movies in addition to her central role on The Big Bang Theory. She also stars in lots of high profile ads.

After that is Saoirse Ronan, the young Irish actress who hosted one of the season’s funniest episodes of Saturday Night Live. Though that might be how Americans know her best, she’s considered a hero back home across the Atlantic.

Finally, just barely making the list is Jason Momoa. The star has been around for years, but he rose to a whole new level of stardom in his first appearance as Aquaman in this year’s Justice League. His fresh take on the character was a mixed bag for fans, but Warner Bros. seems committed to it.