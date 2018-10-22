Most Popular Halloween Costumes 2018

Halloween is right around the corner and with just a couple weeks left to buy a costume you may want to check out what’s popular this year.

Halloween costume trends almost always reflect the pop-culture climate around them, with Halloween 2018 being no exception.

Still though, there are a lot of classic Halloween costumes that have been consistently popular with trick or treaters for decades.

Scroll down to check out the list of 2018s most popular Halloween costumes — as determined by Google’s Frightgeist and make sure to let us know in the comments what you plan to dress up as this year.

Fortnight

Fortnite is the online game that has taken the world the world by storm over the past year, and now fans can take their love of it to the next level.

You can get your very own Fortnite Skull Trooper costume and Electro Shuffle your way through trick ‘r treating.

Spider-Man

Spider-Man has always been one of the more popular superhero costumes each Halloween, and this year is no different.

If the web-slinging Marvel Comics is what you want to be for Halloween, there are always quite a few different styles of his look to choose from.

Unicorn

Unicorns never go out of style, and you are thinking of being one for Halloween you are probably not alone.

With so many different kinds of fashionable Unicorn costumes available, its no wonder this is a popular seller this year.

Dinosaur

Halloween is all about what’s scary, and for many there is nothing scarier than the vicious teeth of a carnivorous dinosaur.

With the Jurassic park franchise having recently been revitalized, Dinosaurs are a big draw for Halloween costume buyers the season.

Witch

Witches are a staple of the Halloween season, with many decorations and themes featuring the cackling mystics.

Everyone has a different idea of what witches should look like, and you will most likely see a lot of them out and bout on Halloween night.

Harley Quinn

Ever since 2016’s Suicide Squad film, the popularity of DC Comics vilain/anti-hero Harley Quinn has skyrocketed.

Costumes of the Joker’s better-half have been very common for the last few years and the trend does not show signs of slowing.

Superhero

Another big costume theme each year is superheroes.

While some choose to go with the more classic Batman, and others opt for a newer hero like Deadpool, superheroes commonly rule Halloween night each year.

Pirate

Pirate costumes have kind of always been around, but they hit a huge explosion in popularity around the time the first Pirates of the Caribbean film came out.

These days, swashbuckling scalawags are still all the rage.

Rabbit

Arguably, this may be the most unusual Halloween costume search trend right now, but there also might be a logical explanation for it.

It is possible that the “rabbit” costume people are seeking with Google’s help is actually the Rabbit Raider costume from Fortnite.

If true, this would solidify the battle royale game as most popular costume theme of the season.