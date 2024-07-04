Morning Show Favorite Dies From Cancer: Rick Cluff Was 74

Legendary broadcast Rick Cluff had died, according to CBC. Cluff was a revered Canadian media personality who helped inform listeners every morning for decades as the host of CBC's The Early Edition. He was 74.

CBC shares that Cluff died "following a short battle with cancer," with no more specifics about his illness being included. Cluff, who was a veteran sports journalist before jumping into a broader role with Early Edition, died just a few days after his birthday.

After news of his passing broke, tributes poured in for the radio legend, who retired from the airwaves in 2017 in the wake of a heart surgery.

(Photo: A 2014 CBC promotional graphic for 'The Early Edition' featuring Rick Cluff. - CBC Vancouver)

CBC personality Tom Harrington wrote on X: "I'm so heartbroken by this. Rick Cluff was talented, funny and sharp as a tack. Another of the many sports reporters who transitioned effortlessly to news and current affairs. A huge presence. Just devastating."

Marsha Lederman, The Globe and Mail columnist, shared, "Rick Cluff was a true mensch. So kind, welcoming, helpful, warm. He was a joy to work with. And to wake up to. Condolences to his kids, lovely Cecilia and his beloved radio family at CBC."

Cluff is survived by his Cecilia, two children (daughter Mallory and son James) and five grandkids.