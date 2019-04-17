Mom Goes Ballistic After Women Won’t Let Her Pet Service Dog, Internet Lets Her Have It

A mom went ballistic after a woman wouldn’t let her pet a service dog, and the Internet is letting the angry mother have it.

A woman named ML Leigh posted on Facebook about the situation, recounting how the furious woman lost her temper when Leigh and a group she was with advised the woman that she and her children could not pet the service dogs as they were in training. She also shared a video of the incident.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Had this crazy experience yesterday at the mall where some lady asked if she could pet the dogs. People ask us all the time so I just said, ‘no.’ All the dogs are working so it’s my go to answer. And they walked away. No big deal right? This lady went out of her way to come back with her child and yell at us for saying ‘no’ and for not saying, ‘nO iM sOrRy ThEy’Re TrAiNiNg.’ And we should ‘have a sign or something.’ You mean the 20 patches on my dog that say don’t pet?

“Entitlement these days is real. They even got mall security because we said they couldn’t pet the working dogs,” she added. “Security said that the lady was crying So much harassment for just saying no. This video is public and is shareable. There was no common sense here.”

After Leigh posted about the dramatic situation, many people took to ridiculing the livid mom, with one person saying, “Common sense is really not so common. She really must feel entitled. Sorry you guys went thru that.”

“1. It is not illegal to record anyone in a public place lol,” another person wrote. “2. Wow!!! I can’t believe that lady! “You should have a sign?!” Lol does she expect you to carry around a large sign everywhere you go (along with the patches on your dog’s vest)? People really are just so ignorant and entitled. I’m glad the owner stood up for you.”

“What an epic c—. Shouldn’t matter if it’s a service dog or not. You don’t go around touching stuff that ain’t yours,” one woman commented on a separate Facebook post about the story. “My dog is not a device dog, however, I do not allowed strangers, and especially children, to pet her. Period.”

“The idiot mom needs to apologize to every tree she comes in contact with for tirelessly producing O2 so she can breath. She’s definitely an oxygen thief,” someone else quipped.

“The handler of that dog owed her nothing other than “No”. Alas some snowflakes just don’t get the fact that not all things are going to go her way,” one other Facebook user commented while a final person said, “Even if it wasn’t a service dog- if I don’t want people to pet my dog, a simple ‘no’ should do. Her kid will be one of those ‘and why?’ kids. Good luck!”

Photo Credit: ML Leigh / Facebook