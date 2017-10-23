Model Reveals What It’s Like Being a ‘Pleasure Wife’ for an Arms Dealer

Jill Dodd, a former cover model, has spoken out for the first time about what it was like to be a “pleasure wife” of the richest man in the world during the 1980s.

The 58-year-old Dodd told her story to Australia’s 60 Minutes in a segment that aired Saturday night. She met the notorious Saudi Arabian billionaire arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi, who was 30 years her senior, at a Paris party. He introduced himself by writing “I love you” on her arm using his own blood.

“He pulled up my sleeve and he wrote ‘I love you’ and I was like oh my god that’s blood and I was kind of shocked, but I thought it was really funny and cute at the same time,” Dodd said.

At the time they met, Khashoggi was married with five children. But he was known to have relationships out side his marriage. He infamously had his own “harem” and had up to 12 “pleasure wives.” Dodd was one of them.

“He said ‘I want to take care of you, I want to make a five-year contract with you. I’ll provide everything for you and you will be at my beck and call 24 hours a day,’” Dodd told 60 Minutes.

She said she thought she was in love with Khashoggi and admitted to using cocaine with him.

“We would lock ourselves in a room for days, we would make love, we would eat, the chef would bring us food,” she said. “I didn’t think of myself as one of those women but I definitely was. I never thought of myself as a hooker.”

Dodd also wrote about her affair with Khashoggi in her new book The Currency of Love. She is also the founder of the Roxy fashion line.

Kashoggi died on June 6, 2017. He was estimated to be worth $4 billion in the 1970s.

