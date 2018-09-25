M&Ms Unveils Nutella-Inspired Hazelnut Spread Filled Candy

M&M’s has announced a new addition to its lineup of tasty treats, with the company revealing that Hazelnut Spread M&M’s are the next new flavor for fans to get their hands on.

Featuring a creamy hazelnut filling and the candy’s signature chocolate coating, the candies are the perfect option for fans of the hazelnut spread Nutella.

While the chocolate treat won’t hit shelves until April 2019, fans can still daydream about how delicious the upcoming concoction is sure to be.

In the meantime, Mars Incorporated will be rolling out M&M’s Chocolate Bars, offering fans a new way to satisfy their sweet tooth.

The bars will be offered in five varieties based on M&M’s most popular flavors — milk chocolate, peanut, crispy, almond, and crispy mint. They will feature smooth milk chocolate with whole M&M’s minis inside in the chosen flavor.

“The industry is changing and consumer tastes are evolving. We’re continuing to recognize and anticipate demand,” senior brand director Allison Miazga-Bedrick said in a statement via PEOPLE. “We’re thrilled to deliver this new flavor with color and fun, in a way that only M&M’s can.”

M&M’s is no stranger to expanding its repertoire of flavors, having just released a White Chocolate Peanut version of the candies this month. Those are an accompaniment to the previously released White Chocolate M&M’s, offering those who prefer the peanut version of the candy a white chocolate option.

Just when you thought Friday couldn’t get better… Introducing White Chocolate Peanut! #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/E6qHId9tao — M&M’S® Brand (@mmschocolate) September 14, 2018

Also this month, M&M’s introduced new flavors English Toffee Peanut, Mexican Jalapeno Peanut and Thai Coconut Peanut, while this past spring saw Crunchy Espresso, Crunchy Raspberry and Crunchy Mint candies hit store shelves.

M&M’s is now catching up to Oreos in the number of flavors it continually introduces, though it seems we’ll have to wait until April to determine where M&M’s newest addition ranks.

