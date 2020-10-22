Mitch McConnell's Multiple Bruises Raise Concerns Across Social Media
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was recently photographed with multiple bruises, raising concerns across social media. In the photos, McConnell's hands appeared to be badly bruised, with bandages on as well. The senator was also photographed with bruises around his mouth.
According to The Mary Sue, there could be a number of health-related issues that McConnell's bruises are caused by. One is that they could indicate that McConnell is taking blood thinners or anti-coagulants. Another possible cause, for the hand bruises, is if McConnell was having blood drawn and the medical personal accidentally blew a vein in the process. However, this specific circumstance might not explain the bruising on McConnell's face. Whatever the case may be, social media has been concerned over the photos, and they are sounding off. Scroll down to see what some Twitter users are saying.
The Twitter world is afire w/speculation abt Sen. #MitchMcConnell hands, which photos show are swollen, red, and dotted with bandaids. Without further info it's hard to tell what's going on. Typically, such acute swelling indicates cardiovascular issues.https://t.co/wnA1UTVjq0— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 21, 2020
There are pics of his face and he has bruises on it as well. Makes me think a fall and possible anticoagulant therapy. Yes, impossible to really know with what we have.— DebbieM *trumpISIMPEACHED* (@MauteDebbie) October 22, 2020
One Twitter user noted that McConnell also appeared to have "stitches across his nose in addition to bruising around his mouth." This is unconfirmed, however, as McConnell does not appear to have made any public statements on the current condition of his health.
You’re probably correct. Elderly skin bruises easily, even more so on certain meds. Proper balance deteriorates with age, too. There was also a video of him taking a fall a few weeks ago, I believe, which may indicate he’s now prone to such events.— Stephen Moore (@Stephen09522863) October 22, 2020
Some have suggested that his bruising could be the result of a fall. This too is unconfirmed.
My grandmother had myelodysplasia, which required heavy medications (blood thinners, pain killers), frequent blood transfusions, and caused her to fall often and bruise easily. She also had congestive heart failure. Her hands often looked exactly like this.— Kristy Ellington (@kristyellington) October 22, 2020
If by chance McConnell's bruising is fall-related, this would not be the first time he's fallen. In 2019, the NY Times reported that McConnell was healing from a fall.
It's from yesterday pic.twitter.com/FuJyxEzqr8— Annie Shields (@anastasiakeeley) October 21, 2020
"This morning, Leader McConnell tripped at home on his outside patio and suffered a fractured shoulder," his spokesman, David Popp, said in a statement at the time. "He has been treated, released, and is working from home in Louisville."
Mitch McConnell needs to tell Kentucky what's up with his health pic.twitter.com/1npJ2cEf57— ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) October 21, 2020
In that situation, McConnell continued "to work from home." The NY Times noted that it was unclear what specific treatment Mr. McConnell underwent for his shoulder injury.
Didn't we see him trip on stage the other day? He may be having balance problems and the bruising could reflect that.— FirefighterGeek🚒 Stay back 6 (hundred) feet. (@FirefighterGeek) October 22, 2020
McConnell is 78 years old, and has been serving as Kentucky Senator since 1985. He is the second Kentuckian to serve as a party leader in the Senate.
As a child he suffered with polio and cannot lift his foot to step up. There’s a video of him in public tripping up a 4” step. He most likely fell as I noticed he has a bruised upper lip.— Margaret Kerlin (@mgtkn) October 22, 2020
McConnell is the longest-serving U.S. senator for Kentucky in history. He is also the longest-serving leader of U.S. Senate Republicans in history.