Mitch McConnell's Multiple Bruises Raise Concerns Across Social Media

By Stephen Andrew

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was recently photographed with multiple bruises, raising concerns across social media. In the photos, McConnell's hands appeared to be badly bruised, with bandages on as well. The senator was also photographed with bruises around his mouth.

According to The Mary Sue, there could be a number of health-related issues that McConnell's bruises are caused by. One is that they could indicate that McConnell is taking blood thinners or anti-coagulants. Another possible cause, for the hand bruises, is if McConnell was having blood drawn and the medical personal accidentally blew a vein in the process. However, this specific circumstance might not explain the bruising on McConnell's face. Whatever the case may be, social media has been concerned over the photos, and they are sounding off. Scroll down to see what some Twitter users are saying.

One Twitter user noted that McConnell also appeared to have "stitches across his nose in addition to bruising around his mouth." This is unconfirmed, however, as McConnell does not appear to have made any public statements on the current condition of his health.

prevnext

Some have suggested that his bruising could be the result of a fall. This too is unconfirmed.

prevnext

If by chance McConnell's bruising is fall-related, this would not be the first time he's fallen. In 2019, the NY Times reported that McConnell was healing from a fall.

prevnext

"This morning, Leader McConnell tripped at home on his outside patio and suffered a fractured shoulder," his spokesman, David Popp, said in a statement at the time. "He has been treated, released, and is working from home in Louisville."

prevnext

In that situation, McConnell continued "to work from home." The NY Times noted that it was unclear what specific treatment Mr. McConnell underwent for his shoulder injury.

prevnext

McConnell is 78 years old, and has been serving as Kentucky Senator since 1985. He is the second Kentuckian to serve as a party leader in the Senate.

prevnext
0comments

McConnell is the longest-serving U.S. senator for Kentucky in history. He is also the longest-serving leader of U.S. Senate Republicans in history.

prev
Start the Conversation

of