Mitch McConnell's Multiple Bruises Raise Concerns Across Social Media

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was recently photographed with multiple bruises, raising concerns across social media. In the photos, McConnell's hands appeared to be badly bruised, with bandages on as well. The senator was also photographed with bruises around his mouth.

According to The Mary Sue, there could be a number of health-related issues that McConnell's bruises are caused by. One is that they could indicate that McConnell is taking blood thinners or anti-coagulants. Another possible cause, for the hand bruises, is if McConnell was having blood drawn and the medical personal accidentally blew a vein in the process. However, this specific circumstance might not explain the bruising on McConnell's face. Whatever the case may be, social media has been concerned over the photos, and they are sounding off. Scroll down to see what some Twitter users are saying.