Mississippi Replaces Confederate-Themed Flag After Voting and Fellow Americans Weigh In

Americans across the country are weighing in after voters on Tuesday approved a new Mississippi flag. The new design, which features a magnolia and the phrase "In God We Trust," replaces the state flag that had been flying throughout the state for 126 years that incorporated a version of the Confederate battle flag.

According to NBC News, the new flag was on the ballot on Election Day and received 68% of the vote as of Tuesday night. "The New Magnolia" was designed by graphic artist Rocky Vaughan and features the state flower, which is on a dark blue background with red bars on either end, encircled by stars representing Mississippi as the 20th state. A gold five-point star is also on the flag to reflect Mississippi's indigenous Native American tribes.

The design had been created after state lawmakers in June voted to replace the original flag. "The New Magnolia" was selected among 3,000 submissions. The design, according to the Department of Archives and History, "represents Mississippi's sense of hope and rebirth, as the Magnolia often blooms more than once and has a long blooming season."

