Victoria’s Secret Model Falls on Runway, Recovers Flawlessly

The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show taped in Shanghai, China on Nov. 20, and while it rarely happens, one model took a tumble as she walked the runway. Model Ming Xi was walking when she tripped over the long train on her outfit, falling to her knees but keeping her cool the entire time.

Xi remained calm, giving the audience a smile as she prepared to stand, getting her bearings and adjusting her headpiece. Xi also got some help from model Gizele Oliveira, who was walking behind her. After Oliveira helped her up, Xi effortlessly finished her walk as Oliveira cheered her on.

In a video shared on Twitter, one user wrote, “Gizele is a true angel by helping Mingxi when she fell.”

While it’s unlikely Xi’s fall will make it into the television broadcast, as the show is filmed twice, it’s nice to see a fellow model step in to help out a peer.

Xi isn’t the only model to have suffered a fall on the runway, as stars including Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid and Xi’s fellow Victoria’s Secret model, Bella Hadid, have all hit the ground during a show at one point.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty / Fred Dufour