Millions of People Still Need to Claim Their Stimulus Checks by October 15

As Americans are fully aware, Congress and the White House agreed to their historic $2 trillion stimulus package, the CARES Act, back in March. Under that plan, eligible individuals could receive a one-time check worth $1,200. According to a new report from Forbes, there are still millions of Americans who need to claim their checks, and the IRS is urging people to claim them before Oct. 15.

On Sept. 17, the IRS issued a new release in which they urged nearly nine million people to sign up to receive their stimulus checks. If you don't typically file a federal income tax return, you can check out the IRS Non-Filers tool in order to see how you can obtain your $1,200 check. As Forbes noted, it does not matter if you are unemployed, didn't earn any income at all, are homeless, or haven't filed taxes for years. You can still check out the Non-Filers tool to see whether you are eligible to receive a stimulus check. There is no requirement in the law that states that you must pay taxes or earn an income in order to receive a stimulus check. All one has to do in order to receive a check is to follow specific guidelines, which are: you must have a valid social security number, you can't be claimed as a dependent of another taxpayer, you have an adjusted gross income of $75,000 per year or less if single ($112,500 per year or less if head of household and $150,000 per year or less if filing a joint tax return), and you can still receive reduced payments for those who earn the previous amounts but still earn less than $99,000 for individuals ($136,500 per year or less for head of household and $198,000 per year of less for those filing a joint tax return).

If you are still in need of your stimulus check and the Non-Filers tool does not apply to you, you can use the Get My Payment tool instead to check on the status of your payment. The IRS is urging those who haven't received their stimulus check but have already filed a tax return for 2018 or 2019 to not use the Non-Filers tool. Instead, the Get My Payment tool will be your best bet. Additionally, if you're required to file taxes for 2018 or 2019 but have not done so yet, file your taxes and you will then be able to find out if you are eligible to receive a stimulus check.