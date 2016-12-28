Miley Cyrus Snaps out of Holiday Photos With Insanely Tough Looking Yoga Photo

I will NEVER not practice for 10 days EVER again! Today I got my ASStanga kicked! Ouchie boo boo! Dayummm I’m shocked dis girl full of Dumplins & Macaroni could get z booty off da ground! A photo posted by (@mileycyrus) on Dec 27, 2016 at 12:26pm PST

After having a wonderfully festive Christmas this year, Miley Cyrus has returned to the yoga mat following a 10-day break from exercising. The pop superstar posted a photo on Instagram from her workout while holding an insanely impressive pose.

Cyrus shared the photo with the caption: “I will NEVER not practice for 10 days EVER again! Today I got my ASStanga kicked! Ouchie boo boo! Dayummm I’m shocked dis girl full of dumplins & Macaroni could get z booty off da ground!”

The 24-year-old musician was pictured holding her body weight up on her hands while crossing her legs. Looks like the “Wrecking Ball” singer didn’t lose any flexibility after chowing down on “Dumplins & Macaroni” over the holidays.

Cyrus regularly posts photos on social media from her yoga workouts. She practices the exercise religiously because it keeps her sane, she said.

Leading up to Christmas, Cyrus posted a slew of photos to show how cheerful she was with her future husband Liam Hemsworth by her side.

On December 26, the singer shared an adorable snap while snuggling with her puppy Doras and Hemsworth.

Cyrus posted the photo with the caption: “Thinking about how lucky we are to spend Doras first Xmas together as a fam! Our big and beautiful rescue! What a perfect holiday present for your family to ADOPT & SAVE a life! Think about it! If you go for it send me pictures you know I am obsessed with animals! Obvi! #adoptdontshop.”

Do you think you could hold the yoga pose that Miley showed off in this Instagram photo?

This article originally appeared on our sister site, comicbook.com.

