Mike Tyson Starts Marijuana Empire With ‘Tyson Ranch’

Mike Tyson made huge waves with his cameos in the Hangover films, but now the world-champion boxer is trying his hand at a different drug of choice.

It’s being reported that Tyson has broken ground on Tyson Ranch, which will be a 40-acre plot of land that will be used to cultivate marijuana growth and research.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to The Blast, the ranch will feature a hydro-feed plant and supply store, an extraction facility, an edible factory, premium “glamping” campgrounds and cabins, and an amphitheater.

In addition to all the aforementioned amenities, there will also be a Tyson Cultivation School, which will serve as a learning facility to help those interested in growing pot how best to maximize their potential.

Tyson has been a long-time, avid defender of the positive uses of marijuana and its ability to to be used as an anti-inflammatory, anticonvulsant, antioxidant and antipsychotic agent, as well as being used to treat PTSD.

At this time, there is no confirmation on how long it will be before the ranch is fully up and running.

While Tyson is hoping to make strides in areas of human marijuana use, a Canadian company is hoping to explore further the use of the substance pets. Dogs, to be specific.

True Leaf Medicine International, a company fully licensed to manufacture medicinal marijuana is looking to provide “a better quality of life” for dogs through the treats.

According to reports, True Leaf already makes hemp-based products to treat joint pain, anxiety and inflammation in dogs, but now wants to move forward utilizing cannabis extracts in dog chews.

The company is using crowd-funding resources to pull together more than $7 million in order to reach their goal and open a manufacturing plant in British Columbia. True Leaf’s ultimate goal is to be able to treat both pets and people by using one marijuana component, cannabidio, CBD.

Cannabidiol reportedly does not have any intoxicating properties, unlike THC which is the main psychoactive component of cannabis. Additionally, cannabidiol is capable of being used to regulate anxiety and jumbled thinking. Also THC is toxic for pets, but cannabidiol is not.

“People are spending more money to look after their pets, specifically as they get older,” True Leaf CEO Darcy Bomford told reporters. “A lot of the drugs that are available in the veterinary market are effective and they work but they also have a lot of side-effects. There’s a big market there for natural products.”