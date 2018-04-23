MLB Player Mike Trout Makes Hilarious ‘Space Jam’ Reference During Game

Anaheim Angels outfielder Mike Trout leads Major League Baseball in home runs through 22 games, knocking his latest out in the bottom of the eighth against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday night.

Along with holding the home run title, Trout went viral on Saturday night when he was spotted drinking out of a jug in the Angels’ dugout with the word’s “Michael’s Secret Stuff” written in black sharpie across the front.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Trout’s bottle an obvious “Space Jam” reference. pic.twitter.com/D346Ju7qvf — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 23, 2018

The words are a reference to the 1996 cult classic Space Jam, where NBA legend Michael Jordan helped the Looney Tunes characters defeat a group of aliens in a game of basketball. The “secret stuff” makes an appearance during halftime of the game, where Jordan and Bugs Bunny convince the rest of the team that Jordan’s water bottle actually holds something that will make the other players better if they drink it.

It all winds up being bogus, but Jordan still dunks the final shot to help his team win

At just 26 years old, Trout has become one of the faces of the MLB thanks to his powerful hitting ability. He holds a career batting average of .306 with 709 runs and 584 RBIs off 1,065 hits. His latest home run gave Trout his ninth of the season and 210 of his career. While his team hasn’t made a deep playoff run since he joined in 2011, Trout has managed to rack up six MLB All-Star honors, two American League MVP awards, five Silver Slugger awards and the American League Rookie of the Year trophy in 2012.

Baseball and Space Jam fans alike loved Trout’s water bottle stunt, with some hoping he’d star in the long-rumored sequel.

The best player in baseball Mike Trout, hit a home run, walked in the dugout and drank from a bottle that said “Mike’s Secret Stuff”. I wish baseball knew how to market their players because he is so swaggy. pic.twitter.com/8rnl2rm3mq — Infinity Bored (@TypicalTobs) April 22, 2018

YES! Mike Trout now leads the league with 9 homers, so we have to share his ‘Space Jam’-inspired secrethttps://t.co/omm6XfaEbZ — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) April 23, 2018

Mike Trout making a Space Jam reference has made my day https://t.co/TwSTD0PkZH — Steph Diorio (@1863_project) April 23, 2018

Low Key 🔑 if anyone was smart Mike Trout would be starring in Space Jam 2, film and cut it right now. — Scott (@_SLThornton_) April 23, 2018

This is Awesome. Just another reason @MikeTrout is the besthttps://t.co/lJRcQtzr24 — JLaracuente19 ⚾️🇵🇷 (@jlaracuente19) April 23, 2018

“The best player in baseball Mike Trout, hit a home run, walked in the dugout and drank from a bottle that said “Mike’s Secret Stuff”. I wish baseball knew how to market their players because he is so swaggy,” one user

“YES! Mike Trout now leads the league with 9 homers, so we have to share his ‘Space Jam’-inspired secret,” another wrote.

“Mike Trout making a Space Jam reference has made my day,” added another.

“Low Key if anyone was smart Mike Trout would be starring in Space Jam 2, film and cut it right now,” wrote another user.

“This is Awesome. Just another reason [Mike Trout] is the best,” wrote a user.